Orchestral.ai to Showcase Intent-Based Intelligent Infrastructure Orchestration (iBiio) Platform at ONUG Spring 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestral.ai, a pioneering provider of Autonomous Infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will showcase its Intent-Based Intelligent Infrastructure Orchestration (iBiio) Platform at ONUG Spring 2021. The virtual event takes place on May 5 - 6, 2021 and is especially tailored for IT infrastructure and operations professionals and thought-leaders, including enterprise architects, IT executives and cloud providers.

Orchestral.ai is pioneering the advent of "Autonomous Infrastructure" where artificial intelligence, IT orchestration and workflow automation come together for infrastructure & operations (I&O) teams to achieve their organization's aspirations for digitalization and innovation. The iBiio Platform delivers a persona-based vendor agnostic portal that facilitates dashboards for IT Operations, providing a visually directive, easy to use portal for rapid root cause analysis, AI assisted remediation with causal inference, behavioral anomaly detection, resource optimization, and auto-remediation. The platform consisting of two products, iBiioAI and iBiioST2, provides the building blocks to provide vendor agnostic AI/ML capabilities and cross-domain workflow automation respectively.

"Our participation at ONUG Spring 2021 provides a fantastic opportunity for attendees to see for themselves how our iBiio platform neutralizes the complexity of cross-domain, cross-functional workflows that are a barrier to efficient provisioning and management of multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and virtualized infrastructure. The benefits of cost and time savings together with reductions in operational risks and increased organizational agility are a real joy to discuss with attendees. We look forward to those conversations at ONUG Spring 2021," said Ravi Rao, Founder & CEO, Orchestral.ai.

Digital transformation is the strategic imperative of any organization determined to remain relevant to the future of their industries and the markets that they serve. IT leaders across every industry are often limited in observability and provisioning, as they do not have the infrastructure intelligence at their fingertips in a timely manner; the mix of hybrid and multi-cloud has only exacerbated the challenge. Orchestral.ai offers a vital solution with its iBiio platform for customers in industries as diverse as financial services, defense, healthcare, technology, and energy, among others.

"I've been really impressed with the work Ravindra Rao and team have been doing at Orchestral.ai enriching StackStorm. State-machine as a service for full-stack orchestration with full workflow integration of in-house or 3rd party tools is the holy grail. I've seen it in action,'' said Lane Patterson, Board Member, Founder, and Investor of EdgeUno.

This year ONUG Spring 2021 will host over 80 speakers, 5000 attendees, and 55+ hands-on sessions to discuss digital transformation lessons learned in the previous year and share the changes experienced with the latest technical innovations.

To learn more about Orchestral.ai and how it is delivering the promise of Autonomous Infrastructure, visit Orchestral.ai's digital booth at ONUG Spring 2021.

