Orchestro.ai and The Supply Chain Project Launch Humanitarian Giving Powered by Angelic Intelligence

Partnership deploys virtue-based AI, embedding compassion into logistics for network of North American NGOs

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Project (TSCP) and Orchestro.ai today announced Angelic Intelligence Matching, a co-branded initiative that empowers the TSCP App with a new kind of intelligence: one that cares. By integrating Orchestro's "Angelic Intelligence"—a virtue-based AI framework—into TSCP's logistics platform, the partnership is embedding compassion directly into the code of the global supply chain, ensuring that every logistical decision prioritizes human dignity alongside operational speed.

The initiative launches as the retail industry grapples with a massive resource paradox. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Happy Returns, total consumer returns reached $890 billion in 2024, representing 16.9% of all retail sales. Orchestro.ai and TSCP are deploying Angelic Intelligence to transform unwanted goods into a lifeline, intelligently diverting vital goods away from landfills and into the hands of families who need them most.

How it Works: The "Wisdom" Architecture Unlike traditional supply chain algorithms that optimize solely for cost or distance, Angelic Intelligence utilizes a Virtue-Based Architecture. Developed and operated by Orchestro.ai, this system employs specialized "Virtue Agents" that evaluate donation matches through ethical lenses:

evaluate inventory, needs, and fit. Compassion Agents analyze the "human value" of the item (e.g., distinguishing between a luxury accessory and essential winter wear for a donation).

analyze the "human value" of the item (e.g., distinguishing between a luxury accessory and essential winter wear for a donation). Justice Agents evaluate the fairness of distribution, ensuring goods reach people with the greatest need rather than just the easiest locations.

The Angelic Matching Engine synthesizes these inputs with logistical data (proximity, NGO receiving capacity, etc.) to propose the "Good Route"—a path that maximizes social impact while minimizing carbon footprint.

Children's Essentials: In a recent pilot, a prominent Chicago-area nonprofit serving families with children ages 0–5 utilized the platform to address a critical shortage of basic hygiene supplies.

The Need: The organization profiled a high-priority need for diapers (sizes 1–5) in the TSCP App.

The Intelligence: Simultaneously, a local retailer flagged a surplus of overstock baby products. Angelic Intelligence recognized the urgency and dignity of the match—prioritizing these essential items for immediate local relief rather than liquidation.

The Outcome: The system coordinated the transfer automatically. Shipment updates kept volunteer staff aligned, ensuring the goods arrived sorted and ready for distribution, honoring the dignity of the aid workers and families receiving them.

Executive Commentary

Steven Robinson, Founder and Chairman, The Supply Chain Project "A curated nonprofit supply chain helps communities get what they need sooner, but this isn't just about speed; it's about the human element. By partnering with Orchestro.ai, we ensure that our technology respects the humanity of every participant. When we deploy this new virtue-based reasoning layer, we ensure that every transaction honors the human dignity of both the brand donor and the receiving NGO and especially the recipient." This is what doing business through the lens of humanity is really all about.

Shekhar Natarajan, Founder and CEO, Orchestro.ai "Retail returns are often treated as an $890 billion retailer headache, managed for cost rather than conscience. We are proving that when you embed virtues like compassion into the logistics code itself, you don't just get better efficiency—you get a better world."

Availability Angelic Intelligence Matching is available to nonprofits and brands inside The Supply Chain Project beginning February 1st 2026.

Nonprofits: Register your needs today

Register your needs today Brands/In-kind Donors: Start your donation journey.

Start your donation journey. Portal: https://app.thesupplychainproject.org/

About The Supply Chain Project (TSCP) The Supply Chain Project (TSCP) was created to build more robust and resilient supply chain capabilities across the nonprofit sector. We accomplish this by focusing on Nonprofits that provide Humanitarian Aid and aligning them with our curated network of Transportation and Logistics Service Providers, Technology Solution Providers, Supply Chain Experts, and Brands. Learn more at https:/www.thesupplychainproject.org .

About Orchestro.ai Angelic Intelligence, developed and operated by Orchestro.ai, is a virtue-based artificial intelligence platform that embeds ethical considerations—including compassion, empathy, and justice—into business decision-making systems. The Angelic Matching Engine applies virtue-driven algorithms to logistics, workforce management, and resource allocation challenges, helping organizations optimize both operational efficiency and social impact. Angelic Intelligence's mission is to ensure technology serves humanity's highest values, not just its efficiency metrics. Learn more at https://www.orchestro.ai/angelicintelligence .

The Supply Chain Project: Steve Robinson, Founder and Chairman, [email protected], WhatsApp/Call +1 (214) 914-4865

Angelic Intelligence (Orchestro.ai): Bhaven Shah, EVP of Product, [email protected]

