Orchestry ranked #15 in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Companies-to-Watch and #8 on LinkedIn Top Startups 2025 in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry, a platform for Microsoft 365 governance and lifecycle management, announced two recognitions. The company is ranked #15in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Companies-to-Watch for 2025, and it ranked #8 on LinkedIn Top Startups 2025 in Canada.

The Companies-to-Watch category highlights Canadian companies that show strong growth and market potential at an earlier stage. LinkedIn's Top Startups list spotlights young companies gaining attention and attracting talent based on platform data and defined methodology.

"Teams are asking for clear governance, less sprawl, and safer AI adoption in Microsoft 365," said Michal Pisarek, CEO at Orchestry. "These recognitions reflect our customers' results and the focus our team brings to building practical tools that make collaboration easier and more secure."

Orchestry helps IT teams standardize provisioning, apply lifecycle policies across Teams and SharePoint, gain visibility into sharing and access, and prepare for Copilot with practical guardrails and reporting.

About Orchestry

Orchestry is a governance and lifecycle management platform for Microsoft 365. The platform helps IT teams reduce risk, rein in sprawl, and accelerate secure collaboration so organizations can adopt Microsoft 365 and Copilot with confidence. Learn more at orchestry.com.

