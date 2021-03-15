Orchid Agency, a Silicon Valley Marketing Agency Focused on Growing Early Stage, B2B Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Orchid Agency, a new Silicon Valley marketing agency, launched extended services focused on accelerating growth for early-stage, business-to-business (B2B) tech startups. The firm delivers specialized, innovative and modern marketing services to pre-series A startups.

The company's broad portfolio of marketing services is tailored towards the needs of each client. From product marketing, messaging and positioning, brand development, marketing automation, website development, demand generation, sales development, go-to-market strategy to investor outreach and relationship; Orchid provides a comprehensive and unparalleled set of services that are truly tailored to the needs of B2B startups. "Marketing is like solving a Rubik's cube. Each company is unique and so should its investments across marketing initiatives," said the agency's Founder, Mariya Finkelshteyn.

Launched in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Orchid Agency quickly gained traction within the Silicon Valley community. "Last year our marketing services helped dozens of startups to generate +$200M on pipeline, raise +$10M in funding, and close hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue. I'm extremely proud of the traction we gained in a very short time and our ability to bring innovative marketing strategies that generate results even in the most difficult pandemic," said the firm's Founder, Mariya Finkelshteyn.

The company partners with various accelerator programs such as Alchemist Accelerator and Plug and Play Tech Center to mentor and advise startup founders on their marketing initiatives.

The company's next phase of growth will focus on deepening its roots within the Silicon Valley startup community as well as expanding its services, offerings and global presence to support the growing needs of its customers all over the world.

Orchid Agency is a Silicon Valley business-to-business (B2B) marketing agency that focuses on accelerating revenue growth for pre-series A startups. Unlike traditional media agencies, the core competencies include product and company-level messaging and positioning, go-to-market strategy, demand generation and more for B2B tech startups. To learn more, visit www.orchid-agency.com.

