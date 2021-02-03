Orchid Announces Priv8 Digital Privacy Summit Featuring Edward Snowden

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orchid , the decentralized, crypto-powered VPN, announced the launch of Priv8 , a virtual summit dedicated to the future of digital privacy. The summit will feature keynotes from all fronts of the privacy war, including Whistleblower & Cybersecurity Expert Edward Snowden, Founder and CEO of the Electric Coin Company Zooko Wilcox, Electronic Frontier Foundation Executive Director Cindy Cohn, Digital Minister of Taiwan Audrey Tang, Executive Director at the Linux Foundation, Brian Behlendorf, as well as Co-founder and CEO of Orchid, Dr. Steven Waterhouse. Priv8 topics will illuminate the battlelines between freedom versus safety in the perpetual privacy crisis, focusing on how we communicate, transact financially and live in the era of digital surveillance. The event will take place March 23-25, 2021. Register here to attend.

"The developments over the last year have shown the world how fundamental the individual right to privacy is to democracy," says Dr. Steven Waterhouse, Co-founder and CEO of Orchid. "I'm proud to announce Priv8, a conference dedicated to sharing information that will help people all over the world defend their human right to privacy."

"The importance of digital privacy has never been more central to the global conversation and to democracy in general. I'm proud to share my knowledge at Priv8 and to help people preserve and protect this essential human right," said Cindy Cohn, Executive Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation

The COVID-19 pandemic has put digital privacy at the forefront of the global conversation and Priv8 will bring experts from governments, corporations and NGOs together to provide insights in the future of privacy in the digital age. The keynotes and panels will cover everything from encryption, decentralization, the death of cash and the rise of financial surveillance as well as how to flatten the curve and contain the surveillance virus. Attendees can expect to learn about how the pandemic has shifted the conversation on digital privacy, what developments experts will be focused on in 2021 and how regular people can join the fight for freedom while protecting their rights. The summit is hosted by Orchid, the decentralized, crypto-powered VPN of choice when privacy matters most.

Priv8 is a virtual summit on digital privacy. Privacy is more important than ever in a time of Covid-19 and government responses to the pandemic. As a leader in digital privacy Orchid is stepping up to organize top privacy experts and advocates from business, government, and NGOs into a symposium to provide practical insights and tips, and to stimulate conversation and action on the issue of online privacy.

Orchid builds open-source technology to promote privacy and Internet freedom. Its first project is the Orchid decentralized VPN, an open marketplace where anyone can buy and sell private bandwidth. Orchid is like an "incentivized Tor" in the sense that users and node operators have economic incentives to collaborate and form a privacy network.

Orchid's founding team has a long involvement with open technologies and organizations including the Free Software Foundation, Ethereum, the Mozilla Privacy Lab and more.

