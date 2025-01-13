Orchid Black Adds Digital Health Executive to Leadership Team

Growth Services Firm Welcomes Damon Auer to Drive Value Optimization for Healthcare Technology Companies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Black, a leading growth services firm with a uniquely aligned engagement model designed to drive profitable growth for tech-forward companies, is pleased to announce that Damon Auer, a seasoned technology innovator and digital health entrepreneur, has joined the firm's leadership team as a Managing Partner. With Auer's expertise, Orchid Black aims to deepen its impact in the rapidly evolving healthcare technology sector.

With U.S. healthcare spending surpassing $5 trillion in 2024, the industry faces mounting pressure to deliver better outcomes while improving efficiency and scalability. Auer brings decades of experience in digital health, innovation, and strategic leadership, making him a valuable addition to Orchid Black's mission of helping companies maximize value creation. His role will focus on guiding healthcare technology companies through high-growth phases by leveraging Orchid Black's proven methodologies for value optimization.

"The healthcare industry is the biggest in the world and is on the doorstep of a personalization transformation," said Damon Auer. "I've been fortunate to work with incredibly innovative and passionate digital health leaders and am excited to bring Orchid Black's value-optimization capabilities to the AI-charged digital health companies enabling the future of healthcare. It's a great time to be a digital health entrepreneur."

Auer's addition to Orchid Black underscores the firm's commitment to helping mission-driven, growth-stage technology companies achieve transformative success. As healthcare technology accelerates toward AI-driven solutions and personalized care models, Auer's leadership will help Orchid Black position its clients at the forefront of this revolution.

Orchid Black is a trusted partner to technology companies seeking profitable growth and long-term value creation. Through a uniquely aligned engagement model, the firm collaborates closely with management teams to identify value-rich opportunities, optimize operations, and achieve scalable success. For more information, visit www.orchid.black .

