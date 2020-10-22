Orchid Black deepens roots in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Black is recognized as one of the "Top Business Consultants in 2020" by Clutch for the second year in a row. Through difficult times, Orchid Black continues to partner with clients to navigate and drive growth and value. It's been a busy summer for Orchid Black; since June 2020, they rebranded and received multiple accolades, including Associate Partner David Steen, named "Tampa Bay's Rising Entrepreneurs and Innovators 25 Years Old and Younger."

Orchid Black's Growth Services are driven by skilled operators and proprietary IP, which measures the maturity, growth potential, and viability of companies looking to accelerate sales, build strategy, maximize value for an exit, and multiply the mid-size value businesses.

Orchid Black continues to expand in Tampa/St. Petersburg area with the addition of four new uniquely experienced Operating Partners and Associates:

John Blake brings 25+ years of entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial experience blueprinting and executing start-up, scaleup, turnaround, and transformation strategies for information services, software, media and marketing services firms including assignments as President and GM at Gatehouse Media, CEO at BCC Research, and CEO at MemberFirst.

Bob Caruso holds 30+ years as a transformation and customer experience advisor guiding companies to accelerated growth. Caruso is a retired Commander and Fighter Pilot with the USAF. His consulting specialty is developing transformative solutions and strategies bridging business and technology to create impactful and unified experience. His roles included Executive Director at J.D. Powers & Associates, Sr. Manager Deloitte, Industry Lead -Technology, Media & Telecommunications DXC Technology.

Dr. Chris Morton brings 30+ years of entrepreneurial, corporate operational leadership and product design experience, specializing in the development and commercialization of new technologies. Morton holds a PH.D in Communications Systems from University of Pennsylvania, and is the Founder and CEO, NanoPhotonica, Inc. a leader in next-generation nanomaterials. He also provides leadership as a Member of the Orlando Tech Council and Immediate Past Chair of Grow Florida, the only statewide organization designed to enable the growth of Florida's "second stage" young companies and their leaders.

Alex Brodsky has 10+ years of experience, leading and coaching B2B & B2C software product development teams, and also delivered $100M+ annual-revenue wins. Brodsky brings deep product strategy experience from his time at Nielsen, Toyota, Medline and Redbox.

