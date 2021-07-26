ORCHID® Completions Evaluation Platform Adds Distributed Acoustic Sensing Interpretation Tools

In addition to DAS support, ORCHID 2021.2 also adds new patent-pending functionality to generate microseismic event density volumes and interpret them from any orientation in 3D using independently rotatable sampling regions of interest (SROI) and interactive real-time color-map manipulation. This enables scientists and engineers to place an SROI precisely along a wellbore or principal stress direction, interactively guided by the data.

"This latest release of ORCHID is a milestone for Reveal Energy Services. Operators have been using DAS data for completion diagnostics for many years, but the ability for in-house scientists and engineers to quantify parent-child interactions, perforation efficiency, and production flowback with the data has been limited by the lack of vendor-neutral, third-party software platform," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO. "The latest version of ORCHID solves this problem."

ORCHID—the winner of the World Oil® Awards Best Data Management & Application Solution Award—transforms well completion data into action by bridging the gap between data and knowledge and accelerating data-driven value discovery. A novel human-in-the-loop foundation offers a 360-degree operations perspective. Operators have a new understanding of complex subsurface dynamics 80% faster than legacy methods with reduced nonproductive time; streamlined, automated workflows; and QC regardless of data vendor format. ORCHID is the industry's first and only platform for comprehensive data fusion and value discovery from multiple diagnostics datasets.

About Reveal Energy Services

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology that enables operators to improve completion efficiency, reduce completion cost, and increase unit production. The flagship IMAGE Frac® pressure-based fracture maps offer unparalleled fracture measurements providing insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. The FracEYESM frac hit analysis service minimizes the effect of frac hits. The ORCHID completions evaluation platform lets engineers bridge the gap between data and knowledge at lightning speed. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor Technology Ventures and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services, with corporate headquarters in Houston, has regional offices in Midland, Denver, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com .

