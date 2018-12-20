Orchid Law Created for Firearm Business Owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Law, PLLC (ffllaw.com) announces its launch as an innovative law firm targeting the legal needs of today's firearm business owners.

"FFL business owners and operators have an increasing need for industry-specific attorneys who can provide services efficiently and with less overhead," says Philip Milks, lead attorney, Orchid Law. "The firm's structure streamlines the delivery of legal services, offering a simple method for retention and at competitive rates. And, unique to our firm is the ability to deploy attorneys who have both extensive FFL/SOT legal experience and a solid understanding of the operations and technological challenges of today's firearm business owners."

Orchid Law will launch with a focus exclusively on the shooting sports industry and offer services to its manufacturers, distributors, retailers, importers, exporters and e-commerce entities. Its attorney-client privileged legal engagements include:

Licensing (FFL, SOT, Import/Export)

ATF Compliance and Inspections

GCA, NFA and Arms Export Control Act (AECA)

State and Local Firearm Laws

Firearm Classifications (including NFA)

Commercial / Transactional Matters including e-Commerce

Corporate Compliance and Due Diligence

Milks continues, "We know that the industry's supply chain is evolving and that requires a broader range of legal knowledge including matters related to e-commerce and automated electronic firearm classifications related to state, import and export regulations. Having expertise in FFL matters alone is no longer enough."

Firearm business owners and operators who wish to meet the firm and understand more about its capabilities and pricing structure can complete the contact form on the firm's website at ffllaw.com.

About Orchid Law

Orchid Law provides legal services tailored to the needs of firearm business owners and operators. The firm specializes in laws, regulations and compliance related to the Gun Control Act, the National Firearms Act, the Arms Export Control Act and FFL/SOT licensing. Its services are available to those licensed entities who manufacture, distribute, import/export or sell firearms and ammunition in retail stores and online. Learn more at www.ffllaw.com.

