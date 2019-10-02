Orchid Medical Announces Organizational Changes

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Medical (Orchid), one of the leading providers of ancillary medical management solutions in the workers' compensation industry announces Brian L. Carwile, president and CEO, transitioned to a new, active role as chairman of the board. Paul Taylor, Orchid's COO, has been appointed as the company's president and CEO. David Anderson, Orchid's vice president of operations, has been promoted to COO.

"Under Paul's leadership, our company has done a tremendous job in expanding our national footprint, enhancing our services and, most importantly, building a strong company culture," says Carwile. "My decision to pass the baton to Paul signifies my great faith in his ability to lead and inspire the next chapter of Orchid's growth."

Carwile founded Orchid Medical in 2002 and served as Orchid's president and CEO since inception. Under his leadership, the company evolved from a regional durable medical equipment (DME) provider to one of the fastest-growing providers of ancillary services and surgical cost containment solutions in the industry. The company has grown to over 100 employees serving more than 200 clients, including some of the largest insurance carriers and third-party administrators in the nation. Orchid has experienced double-digit growth and is on pace to achieve a second consecutive year of record-breaking sales performance.

For more than 12 years, Taylor has served as Orchid's COO providing executive leadership for the company's business operations, including finance, business development, client services, implementation, marketing, compliance, information technology and human resources. He is a workers' compensation industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in executive management positions. Prior to joining Orchid, Taylor founded a workers' compensation surveillance and investigations company, The Intel Group/Hyperion Risk, and served as the executive vice president until it was purchased in 2006.

"As a leadership team, we have carefully considered the trajectory of our company's future, and we have a strategic, long-term plan for growth and overall success," says Taylor. "I am proud to take on the role of CEO, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside David as COO to build upon the strategy of driving Orchid's performance to the company's full potential."

David Anderson joined Orchid in 2007 as vice president of operations leading day-to-day operations and quality assurance. Throughout his tenure as vice president, he led Orchid's commitment to operational excellence by leveraging the company's proprietary technology to develop a unique client experience tailored to client-specific needs. Prior to Orchid, Anderson held the position of vice president of operations and special investigations at Hyperion Risk and Global Options.

About Orchid Medical

Orchid Medical (Orchid) is a leading, nationwide provider of integrated ancillary and surgical cost containment solutions for the workers' compensation industry. Orchid works collaboratively with claims professionals and medical providers to cost-effectively manage and deliver the appropriate care and services injured workers need to recover. The company's medical management solutions include Surgical Cost Containment Program® (SCCP); DME and supplies; orthotics and prosthetics; home health and complex care; home and vehicle modifications; diagnostic imaging; physical medicine; and transportation and language services. For more information, visit www.ORCHIDmedical.com.

