Orchids Paper Products Announces Rescheduled Timing Of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE American: TIS), a national supplier of high-quality consumer tissue products, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 26, 2018. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by calling 888-346-7791 and requesting the Orchids Paper Products teleconference. Those intending to access the conference call should dial-in fifteen minutes prior to the start. The call may also be accessed live via webcast through the Company's website at www.orchidspaper.com under "Investors." A replay of the teleconference will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.