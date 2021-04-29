Orchyd™, A One-Of-A-Kind Advanced Period Tracking App, Integrated OB/GYN Network, And Smart Wallet Makes Its Debut May 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing Orchyd™, the 3-in-1 connected period care set for women and everyone who has a period. Orchyd is a period tracking app paired with a Bluetooth-enabled smart wallet for storing a one-day supply of any products, including tampons, pads, cups, and more. An innovative and practical solution to a constant societal need, Orchyd provides inclusive and sustainable support with on-demand digital healthcare, according to founders Courtney and Morgan King. The King sisters have created a new space in the period care industry and are disrupting the reproductive health and female wellness arena.

"We set out to build a better menstrual experience by combining an advanced health app, wellness tracker, geo-location technology, and access to an affordable OB/GYN that is open to everyone, anywhere," said Morgan King, Orchyd's co-founder. "With our intentional design that assumes no gender identity or sexuality, Orchyd brings transparency and inclusivity to conversations surrounding periods."

Board Certified OB/GYN Kate Killoran adds, "When it comes to menstruation, period care and overall gynecologic health, tracking apps have enabled women to better understand their cycles and any associated symptoms. Orchyd's use of cutting-edge technology in addition to easy access to an OB/GYN provides unparalleled service while reducing stigma and allowing users greater control. No other app in the space comes close."

The Orchyd App™:

The color customizable Orchyd app serves as a flow, fertility, ovulation, and overall health tracker compatible with Apple Health Kit for data transfer. With no in-app ads, the Orchyd app is a premium experience with 100% data privacy and HIPAA compliance. The app uses AI to collect health history for the user's benefit that–with permission–can be easily shared with partners or parents and uses predictive analytics to improve the user's cycle experience. The app also features SafeFlow™, a built-in reminder system to replace or remove period care products, allowing for peace of mind and reduced risk of toxic shock syndrome. The Orchyd app reminds users of upcoming cycles for ease and flexibility while on the go ensuring users are never left unprepared.

The app is currently available through iOS and offers free lifetime membership to all users who purchase the Orchyd Essentials. The Orchyd App will launch with Android in the following weeks.

OB/GYN Now™:

In an effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, Orchyd introduces OB/GYN Now™. This unique telehealth feature provides users 24/7 direct access to a medical network of certified health specialists for any questions and concerns. For Orchyd's initial launch, users will be able to online chat with a specialist where over 90% of resolutions are reached within the first visit. Subscribers to the app receive two free sessions with product purchase and the option to purchase additional sessions, including an unlimited bundle service.

The Orchyd Smart Wallet™:

The Orchyd Smart Wallet™ stores a one-day supply of any period care product. The wallet is connected constantly to the Orchyd app via the Bluetooth-enabled Orchyd Petal™.

The Orchyd Smart Wallet™ is a stylish, compact, 'any occasion' accessory that comes in both black and chartreuse. With adjustable and removable straps, the Orchyd Smart Wallet can be used as a clutch, wallet, shoulder bag, fanny pack, or cross-body bag. The internal accordion-style pouch securely stores period products, while the rest of the wallet conveniently holds and organizes your credit cards, keys, and other personal items, making it perfect for everyday use. The Orchyd Smart Wallet is 93 percent water-based polyethylene with a zinc alloy zipper, making it strong yet biodegradable in a landfill within two years.

The Orchyd Petal™:

The Orchyd Smart Wallet connects to the Orchyd App through the unique custom Petal. The Orchyd Petal™ is waterproof, crushproof, and has a 12-month battery life that can be replaced once a year. The Petal is Bluetooth-connected with a virtual tether that alerts users through the app whenever they are away from their smart wallet during their period or predicted period window. The Petal is connected 24/7 to ensure complete peace of mind.

Orchyd Essentials™

Orchyd's first 3-in-1 period care set, the Orchyd Essentials™, debuts in May 2021 and includes the Orchyd App™, OB/GYN Now™, and the Orchyd Smart Wallet™. This $259 value set is available for $79. There are no annual subscription fees, and the Orchyd App™ comes with a free lifetime membership.

The Orchyd Party:

Join the free Orchyd Virtual Launch Party on May 11, 2021 and become a part of the growing Orchyd community. RSVP at orchyd.com to claim your Orchyd Launch Party welcome gift, meet the founders, get access to fun digital downloads, and more. Orchyd is available for purchase to the public on May 1, 2021.

Orchyd is a femtech and period care company that provides inclusive and sustainable support to women and everyone who has a period by reshaping the way we look at menstrual care. Through its patent-pending integrated app with an OB/GYN Now™ network, proprietary product usage tracker SafeFlow™, and the first-ever Bluetooth-enabled wallet, Orchyd provides a modern-day solution to old-world problems. With guidance and investment from their father, Steve King, Co-founder of MANSCAPED, the world's leading brand for below the waist male grooming and hygiene, Orchyd's founders Courtney and Morgan King are modernizing menstrual care by removing stereotypes, respecting identity and sexuality, guaranteeing privacy, supporting sustainability, and allowing users to "go with the flow."

