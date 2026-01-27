ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Oracle Corporation Securities Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a New York State class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of senior notes by Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) issued pursuant and/or traceable to the Shelf Registration Statement filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and as supplemented on September 25, 2025 (together, the "Offering Documents"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

So What: If you purchased or acquired Oracle senior notes you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Oracle class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=51135 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the Offering, Oracle would require a significant amount of additional debt to build the AI infrastructure. In addition, Oracle was organizing to raise that additional debt, which would ultimately bring the creditworthiness of these bonds into question. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.

