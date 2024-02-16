ORCO Block & Hardscape Names New CEO

ORCO Block & Hardscape

16 Feb, 2024, 15:46 ET

Venerable Southern California based concrete masonry and hardscape provider ORCO Block & Hardscape appoints Dave Echternach to the position of CEO. Rick Muth will move up to the position of Chairman.

STANTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORCO Block & Hardscape's Rick Muth announces that former Vice President Dave Echternach is taking over his role as CEO, effective immediately. In turn, Muth will become Chairman and continue to serve his family's industry-leading concrete masonry product company in that capacity.

Dave Echternach has nearly 20 years of accomplished leadership at ORCO. Muth says that Dave's background and experience are a perfect fit to step up into the CEO position.

Rick Muth's new role as Chairman will enable him to develop closer relationships with business partners, work on special projects, and provide guidance to the growing team of leaders at ORCO – all while ensuring the same commitment to product quality, customer support, and family values that have defined ORCO for over 75 years.

"I look forward to many years of innovation, resilience, and both new and renewed relationships with ORCO staff and customers," Muth says.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Paul Jones, Marketing Manager
Paul.jones@orco.com
(714) 889-1290

ABOUT ORCO BLOCK & HARDSCAPE:

ORCO is a leading Southern California manufacturer of low embodied carbon concrete products. Family owned for over 75 years, ORCO takes pride in excellent customer service – committed to make dealing with ORCO the easiest part of the customers' day. Dedicated to providing consistently high-quality products, ORCO manufactures concrete masonry units, pavers, slabs, mortarless wall units and a complete line of specialty mortars. For hardscape applications, ORCO also sells high quality natural stone, porcelain, and outdoor fireplace kits. As an environmentally responsible manufacturer, ORCO's EPDs are available upon request.

SOURCE ORCO Block & Hardscape

