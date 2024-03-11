Ordaōs Acquires the Carterra®LSA® Platform to Further Speed and Optimize Its Machine-Driven Drug Design System

Carterra technology will allow Ordaōs to accelerate its mission of leveraging advanced technologies to efficiently and effectively design novel life-changing therapies for patients in need.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordaōs , a human-enabled, machine-driven drug design company that creates novel and customized mini-proteins, today announced it has acquired an LSA platform from Carterra, a leading provider of high-throughput technologies designed to accelerate and improve the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates, particularly in AI/ML workflows. The implementation of this technology will enhance Ordaōs' capabilities to rapidly design innovative new drug candidates across therapeutic areas, particularly for difficult-to-treat diseases.

The Carterra LSA® HT-SPR Platform

The Carterra LSA platform offers best-in-class throughput and speed, minute sample usage, and the ability to analyze up to 150,000 interactions in a single assay. The LSA is also the only platform that enables true AI/ML approaches to protein design and characterization helping scientists to speed and optimize drug discovery workflows.

"At Ordaōs, our mission is to create novel and customized mini-proteins that will help our pharma and biotech partners develop safer and more-effective life-saving treatments for patients in need," said David Longo, CEO of Ordaōs. "We are thrilled to bring the Carterra LSA platform into our drug design process with its high-throughput technology that will further propel our efforts for delivering more value to our partners."

Ordaōs' proprietary Design Engine leverages multitask, meta-learning to create novel mini-proteins from scratch. Mini-proteins are a new class of proteins that have the potential to revolutionize biologics in medicine. Mini-proteins have several potential advantages over larger alternatives, including better penetrability, stability, solubility, and lower costs. The Carterra LSA will help fuel Ordaōs' efforts to enhance its technological capabilities by providing speed and efficiencies to critical laboratory processes.

"We couldn't be more excited about the growing relationship with Ordaōs," said Tim Germann, Chief Commercial Officer at Carterra. "Machine-driven drug design is not the future, it's now because of enabling AI/ML technologies like the LSA."

About Carterra, Inc.:

Carterra, Inc. is a privately held company. Its HT-SPR technology provides large-molecule and small-molecule drug discovery customers with screening and characterization throughput and functionality that scales with omics-level applications, condensing months of work down to days. Our solutions have enabled multiple therapeutics and breakthrough research and helped academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more. Carterra is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has Customer Experience Centers in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, Manchester, England, and Munich, Germany. Carterra products are available in Asia-Pacific and Oceania through our exclusive distributor, Revvity. To learn more, visit www.carterra-bio.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About Ordaōs:

Ordaōs is a human-enabled, machine-driven drug design company with the sole mission of leveraging advanced technologies to efficiently and effectively design novel life-changing therapies for patients in need. Our flagship solution, miniPRO™ mini-proteins, enable drug hunters to deliver safer and more effective treatments in a fraction of the time of traditional discovery methods. For additional information, please visit www.ordaos.bio.

Media Contacts:

Ordaōs

David Longo

Chief Executive Officer

201-696-5358

Carterra

Cheri Salazar

Sr. Marketing Manager

+1 (408) 594-9400

SOURCE Ordaōs Bio