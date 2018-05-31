Order 66 Labs Announces Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board Members

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After consulting informally for months with academic and industry leaders in the fields of Addiction Medicine, Digital Health and Virtual Reality, Order 66 Labs is pleased to announce the formation of a scientific advisory board and two inaugural members. These advisors have been essential in the creation of our first virtual reality addiction application – Interventionville – which introduces users to three different types of mutual help meetings while in clinic or hospital. As a result, they are more likely to participate in these groups in real-life after discharge. Order 66 Labs founder, Dr. Matthew Prekupec, explained: "Drs. Lembke and Mansky's advice in developing Interventionville has been invaluable and I look forward to working with them further on this and future projects."

Dr. Anna Lembke is an associate professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine, program director for the Stanford Addiction Medicine Fellowship, and chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and of the American Board of Addiction Medicine. She chaired the Planning Committee for the California Society of Addiction Medicine (CSAM) Annual Addiction Medicine Conference and is the former president of the Addiction Medicine Fellowship Directors Association (AMFDA). She has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles, chapters, and commentaries, and is author of the bestselling book, Drug Dealer, MD: How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It's So Hard to Stop.

Dr. Peter Mansky has had an illustrious career in Psychopharmacology and Addiction Psychiatry spanning over five decades. Highlights of his training include a research fellowship at the NIMH Addiction Research Center and Psychiatry residency and fellowships at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital. He has published more than 40 peer-reviewed articles and given over 130 national and international presentations. He is the past President of the Federation of State Physician Health Programs and was the founding Chair of the Physician Health Committee for the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry. He continues his academic interest today as an Associate Editor for Psychiatric Quarterly and Member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Addictive Diseases.

About Order 66 Labs: Order 66 Labs is an early-stage private company dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by addiction using digital health technologies. With Interventionville, it plans to get more patients with substance use disorders involved with treatment while at the same time reducing healthcare expenditures. Interventionville has been under development since 2017 and will launch a crowdfunding campaign next month to help complete development and fund a pilot study proving effectiveness.

