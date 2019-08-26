Order In With Friends: Introducing Group Ordering On Postmates

This new product is perfect for a dinner party at home with family and friends or a way for everyone to order their favorite burgers and wings while watching the game. With Group Ordering, everyone's order is placed at the same time and is delivered by one Postmate. Group Ordering is just the latest innovation from Postmates following the successful launch of Postmates Party, which now makes up 15 percent of all Postmates orders.

"As local commerce continues to come online we want to maintain the social, personable parts of the buying experience," said James Butts, SVP, Product & Design. "With innovative products like Postmates Party—and now Group Ordering—we're creating an entirely new way for people to interact with each other."

How to place a Group order:

The "host", creates the order and shares the link with their friends. They are given the option to set a spending limit for the participants of the order - $20 , $25 , $30 , or any other amount. While people in the group are placing their orders, the host will be able to see their status, so they know when everyone's order is in and they can place the order.

, , , or any other amount. While people in the group are placing their orders, the host will be able to see their status, so they know when everyone's order is in and they can place the order. The host does have the ability to edit an order before finalizing. Once the order is placed by the host, notifications will be sent to all customers in the group.

Standard pricing applies to these orders. If the host has an Unlimited subscription, then free delivery will be applied to the order.

Postmates is a leader in developing innovative new products for on-demand delivery and pickup. Customers can find the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

