Order Management for SkuVault Launches Leveraging 10+ Years of Global OMS Experience

Streamlined Order Routing and Real-Time Inventory Sync to Enhance Efficiency for Growing Businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnworks, a leading provider of ecommerce inventory and order management software, is proud to announce the launch of Order Management for SkuVault. This module is designed to provide businesses with more automation, giving them efficient ways to manage and route orders across multiple warehouses. The interoperability between the Linnworks and SkuVault platforms aims to leverage the strengths of both solutions, offered as a unified solution that addresses the complex needs of modern fulfillment and inventory management for retailers.

Introducing Order Management for SkuVault

"As businesses continue to grow and face increasingly complex supply chain demands, our goal is to provide them with the tools they need to succeed," said Chris Timmer, CEO of Linnworks. "This integration between our core Linnworks and SkuVault offerings represents a major step forward in delivering a seamless and highly efficient end-to-end inventory management process. By combining our platform strengths, we can offer a solution that simplifies operations and drives significant improvements in accuracy and customer satisfaction."

The art of managing online orders is in handling both the orchestration at an operational level and the fulfillment at a logistics level via an integrated full-service inventory management solution that encompasses both order management and warehouse management: A Connected CommerceOps platform that answers both operational and logistics needs when processing retail orders. Attempting to process orders manually or through disjointed systems becomes increasingly challenging as businesses scale and expand operations, particularly with new warehouses and increased online sales channels.

Key Benefits:

Orders are automatically assigned to the appropriate warehouse using an intelligent rules engine, reducing manual effort and minimizing errors. Warehouse and Inventory Sync: Warehouses are synced with online channels, and inventory quantities are updated in real time, providing a single source of truth for stock levels.

Orders from various sales channels and marketplaces are recorded in the solution, centralizing the order-handling process and reducing the complexity of managing multiple sources. Catalog Management: Users can manage their product catalog which seamlessly syncs across the combined solution, ensuring consistency and accuracy.

This new module primarily targets businesses looking to enhance warehouse operations, those ready to switch from standalone order management systems, and businesses unaware of potential inefficiencies or overpaying for makeshift solutions. For growing businesses, this functionality simplifies the management of multiple warehouses with automated order routing and real-time inventory sync, ensuring accurate and timely fulfillment. Companies switching from standalone systems will benefit from a unified platform with a single vendor and support team, seamlessly integrating all order and inventory data. For businesses overpaying for core systems that also offer baseline order management, this integration offers a cost-effective and efficient alternative, highlighting cost savings and operational efficiencies with a dedicated, specialist system, enabling them to scale efficiently.

Feedback from early users of Order Management by SkuVault has been positive, according to Georgia Leybourne, CMO of Linnworks: "Customers are discovering the power of an OMS as the heart of a retail operation. The impossible becomes viable when inventory visibility is realized across channels and fulfillment decisions are supported by a rules engine."

Integrating Linnworks Order Management with SkuVault Warehouse Management represents a significant step forward in order and inventory management. By addressing key pain points and providing a comprehensive, automated solution, this integration is set to enhance businesses' efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, allowing them to expand and thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Order Management for SkuVault is now available to SkuVault customers.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth.

Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to a diverse number of marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

With over 4,000 customers and $15 billion GMV processed every year, Linnworks empowers small and medium e-commerce retailers to simplify their commerce ops, drive new revenue, exceed customer expectations and streamline logistics.

About SkuVault

SkuVault's warehouse and inventory management platform solves the biggest challenge in omnichannel retail: managing and tracking inventory at scale. By integrating with critical shipping, ecommerce and channel management platforms, SkuVault delivers inventory quantity, location and velocity with total certainty. Today, over 1,200 of the world's best retailers trust SkuVault to ensure the success of their business. For more information, please visit www.linnworks.com/product-skuvault-core/.

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

773-453-2444

[email protected]

SOURCE Linnworks