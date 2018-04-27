Order safeTstep Slip-Resistant Shoes Online and Pay in Cash with PayNearMe!

TOPEKA, Kan., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent announcement of a new partnership between Payless ShoeSource ("Payless") and PayNearMe®, a service of Handle Financial, that enables Payless.com customers to pay for their online orders with cash at more than 27,000 locations across the U.S., safeTstep™ customers will also receive the same benefit.

safeTstep, the business-to-business division of Payless, caters to many business and their employees in a variety of industries, including the food service industry where many cash-preferring customers work, and can now participate in the eCommerce marketplace more easily. This new method of payment provides an added layer of convenience to proper footwear, thereby helping new and current food service and restaurant employees remain compliant and safe.

Through the partnership, any safeTstep slip-resistant shoe ordered on Payless.com can now be paid for at any of the PayNearMe network retailers, including trusted brands such as 7-Eleven® and Family Dollar®.

"The new PayNearMe partnership with Payless will help our safeTstep business customers and their associates maintain a culture of safety," said Matt Lemke, Director, safeTstep, "Whether a new associate is looking to arrive at work in the proper footwear for their first day on the job, or a long-time associate is purchasing his tenth pair of slip-resistant shoes, we're excited to continually add value to our customers."

To make a cash payment, customers simply select the "Pay with CASH" option at checkout on Payless.com to obtain a PayNearMe payment code. The code and cash payment are then presented to the clerk at any PayNearMe payment location. The transaction takes less than a minute and payment is posted within fifteen minutes to an hour. There is no fee to the consumer with PayNearMe. With almost 27,000 payment locations nationwide, many of which are open 24 hours, seven days a week, payment is easy and convenient.

About safeTstep

safeTstep™ by Payless ShoeSource is the business-to-business provider of slip-resistant footwear preferred by employers in the food service, industrial, healthcare and hospitality industries. Available at any Payless ShoeSource retail store or online at Payless.com, the safeTstep brand has been providing slip-resistant footwear for more than 15 years. For more information, please visit safeTstep.com.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe, a service of PayNearMe MT, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Handle Financial, Inc., has been enabling government agencies and businesses to accept cash payments remotely since 2009. Using PayNearMe, consumers can make payments on their own schedule, in their own neighborhood, at one of nearly 27,000 trusted locations in the U.S., which include 7-Eleven®, Family Dollar®, Casey's General Stores and ACE Cash Express stores. PayNearMe processes cash payments for the IRS, Comcast, Greyhound, Oportun and the California Department of Child Support Services, among others.

© 2018 Handle Financial, Inc. All rights reserved. Handle Financial and PayNearMe are trademarks or registered trademarks of Handle Financial.

