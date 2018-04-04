OrderMyGear Raises $35 Million from Susquehanna Growth Equity to Fuel Growth

The OrderMyGear platform streamlines the merchandising, ordering and fulfillment of team gear and group apparel by providing online stores and tools for dealers, decorators, and anyone selling to teams, leagues, corporations, and other groups. In 2017, OrderMyGear facilitated nearly $200 million worth of commerce, representing over 100,000 individual group stores and over 2,000 team dealers, decorators, and athletic organizations. The company started as a software tool built by CEO Kent McKeaigg to help his father, a team sports apparel and equipment dealer, collect orders from youth sports teams in Oklahoma.

"Whether for sports teams, corporate products, or community events, our solution makes it easier to set up and merchandise an online store, collect payment and coordinate decoration and fulfillment," said McKeaigg. "We are thrilled to work with SGE to accelerate investment in our software, provide more valuable products and services to our clients and surface important insights for our brand partners."

"OrderMyGear is the clear technology leader in the market for group apparel purchases," said Ben Weinberg, of Susquehanna Growth Equity. "The company's suite of tools is driving a step change in efficiency and automation in the custom apparel industry, which has been slow to adopt technology historically. OrderMyGear is an ideal fit for us. We could not be more excited to join Kent and his team for this next phase of growth."

OrderMyGear is based in downtown Dallas and has 80 employees. James Skidmore, COO and co-founder of OrderMyGear, sees the potential to double that number over the next few years. "We have built an incredible team over the last several years," said Skidmore. "We are grateful to our customers, partners and investors for their ongoing support as we aim to simplify and improve group e-commerce."

As part of the transaction, Ben Weinberg and Aaron Flack will join the OrderMyGear board of directors.

Susquehanna Growth Equity, LLC (SGE) invests in growth stage technology companies in the software, information services, internet and financial technology sectors. SGE is backed by a unique and patient source of capital, which enables the firm to give management teams and entrepreneurs freedom and flexibility to maximize growth. The firm has invested in over 40 companies over the last 12 years, and has portfolio companies across the US, Canada, EU, and Israel. To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com.

As the leading platform for group e-commerce, OrderMyGear drives growth and saves time for team sporting goods dealers, apparel decorators, and anyone selling to groups or teams. Millions of athletes, fans, employees, and administrators each year depend on OrderMyGear for a hassle-free buying experience. To learn more, please visit www.ordermygear.com.

