OrderMyGear's Dave Dutch Named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs

Top SaaS CEOs were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants, along with a proven track record to successfully grow SaaS companies. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key attributes including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture, and operational skills.

Of the winners, The Software Report stated, "The most highly regarded CEOs had a high volume of nominations showing consistency to primary characteristics comprising the individual's effective leadership style. And in many cases, we were impressed with the outpouring of support, respect, and admiration for these leaders.

"It became clear that to build a high performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEO needed to possess a unique set of rare skills."

To those who work with Dutch, they experience a leader who is supportive, and an individual that is respected by OMG'ers and peers alike. But most of all, they experience Dutch's philosophy of investing in the people and the power of a Team.

"What excites me most about working at OrderMyGear is the people. Big goals and industry-disrupting growth can only happen when teams of phenomenal people with incredible talent work together. I see that we have that here and am thrilled to move into the future of eCommerce with this Team!" said Dutch.

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear is an e-commerce platform delivering clients the ability to create unique online stores with personalized apparel and gear for corporations, teams, and schools. Our solutions give businesses the advantage of cutting-edge technology to efficiently sell customized merchandise online. Through our integrations and partnerships with all major sporting brands and apparel designers, along with our custom website builder, we simplify the collection, customization, and distribution of products to the end consumer.

About The Software Report

The Software Report (fka "The SaaS Report") is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

