OrderSolutions Announces New Off-Premise Program for Order Taking and Management, Alleviating Inflation and Labor Shortages for Restaurant Brands

Nick Tubis further elaborated, "We pay a premium and extensively interview to find the top, English-speaking representatives in the Philippines that have little-to-no accent. We pay almost double what it would cost for typical Philippine's agents so that we can attract the best talent. Our goal is to have our representatives be indistinguishable from someone living in the United States. Between that investment and extensive training on our brands, this has been a total game changer in terms of our sales efficiency, scale, and cost savings. My prediction is that 2022 is going to be a big year for the Philippines and restaurant chains because it's one of the few ways to bring labor costs down and increase throughput / revenue immediately. One of the most interesting facts is that automation can actually be more expensive than using premium off-shore labor, and it's a better guest experience as well."