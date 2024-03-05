"Ordinary Angels" Unites Forces with RIP Medical Debt, Donate Life America, and The Salvation Army USA to Pay it Forward

"Ordinary Angels" Now In Theaters Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the theatrical release of Kingdom Story Company's and Lionsgate's ORDINARY ANGELS, a film showcasing the power of one person's determination to help a family in need, RIP Medical Debt , Donate Life America , and The Salvation Army USA join forces to pay it forward, as the film inspires audiences nationwide.

ORDINARY ANGELS stars Academy Award® Winner Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and is directed by Jon Gunn. Moviegoers can learn more about tickets and showtimes here .

"I was drawn to this beautiful true story because it's such a powerful reminder that angels reside everywhere among us. And that faith, hope, grit, and positivity are all powerful fuel for miracles," said Hilary Swank. "It's also a story about the power of organ donation—something incredibly near and dear to my heart. I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this story and message."

Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.

National nonprofit RIP Medical Debt is partnering with ORDINARY ANGELS in its goal to erase $10,000,000 in un-payable medical debt in the United States for some of the over 100 million Americans who struggle with medical debt. In this special co-branded campaign inspired by the film's powerful true story, every $1 donated to the nonprofit (campaign hyperlinked above) eliminates approximately $100 in medical debt. To date, RIP Medical Debt's campaign with ORDINARY ANGELS has raised enough money to erase over $2.5 million in medical debt. Moviegoers are invited to be part of the movement of ORDINARY ANGELS, contributing to a cause beyond entertainment. Learn more about RIP Medical Debt's model and debt relief here .

In keeping with the story of a girl awaiting a lifesaving liver transplant, the film has also aligned with Donate Life America —a nonprofit organization working to increase the number of lifesaving transplants available to heal and save lives.

"It's rare to see a film portray this experience in such an honest way," says Hilary Kleine from Donate Life America. "We hope the ORDINARY ANGELS message of generosity and community inspires people to register their decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor and helps save and heal more lives."

The Salvation Army USA has also partnered with the film to amplify its reach. The Salvation Army's commitment to spiritual, physical, and emotional care in every community across the country aligns seamlessly with the film's core message of everyday miracles and the extraordinary impact of ordinary individuals.

"We are delighted to partner with Ordinary Angels, a film that captures the heart and soul of The Salvation Army," said Colonel James Betts, National Chief Secretary. "Through the generosity and selflessness of our volunteers and donors, we've been able to touch the lives of nearly 24 million people nationwide, offering help and hope when and where it's needed most."

Join the extraordinary opportunity to pay it forward beyond the big screen through RIP Medical Debt , Donate Life America , and The Salvation Army USA , celebrating the power of hope, community, and the potential for everyday miracles together.

