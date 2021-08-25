Ordoro Adds Sendle as First 100% Carbon Neutral Delivery Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordoro (https://www.ordoro.com/), a global leader in eCommerce logistics and operations, announces the addition of Sendle, America's first 100% carbon neutral delivery service. Sendle, known for helping small eCommerce businesses thrive by making package delivery simple, reliable, and affordable, will provide low flat rates with no subscriptions to Ordoro's growing list of online merchants.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Sendle," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-Founder, Ordoro. "Many of our customers are passionate about achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions. While having affordable and reliable shipping options is a priority, they are equally concerned with recognizing their impact on the planet, thus placing sustainability and Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) at the center of their business. Ordoro customers understand that many individuals prefer to buy products and services from environmentally conscious retailers. Sendle is a perfect fit for Ordoro as a partner as they are designed specifically for small businesses, leveling the playing field, and making shipping a competitive advantage. Sendle is a great addition to the Ordoro platform."

As a Certified B Corp, Sendle empowers a world where what is good for business, is good for the world. As a pioneer in sustainable shipping, Sendle removes the barriers to starting and running a business so anyone can succeed while still considering the environment, economy, and society in their decision making.

"Like Sendle, Ordoro has been focused on leveraging technology to help small businesses run a seamless eCommerce operation, and to help them compete against the largest players," said Apurva Chiranewala, Chief Development Officer at Sendle. "This becomes more and more critical everyday, as small businesses continue to close down their shops and navigate the shift to online, many for the first time. We look forward to teaming up with Ordoro to pursue our shared vision of leveling the playing field and giving small businesses the tools they need to thrive."

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to helping thousands of online merchants manage their ecommerce logistics and operations across all channels, all in one place. Ordoro is designed to be an easy solution to complex problems — streamlining order processing for small to medium-sized ecommerce merchants. Our goal is to help these growing merchants operate like large-scale corporations, but at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at https://www.ordoro.com/.

About Sendle

Sendle is the first shipping carrier specifically designed to serve the needs of small businesses in the eCommerce space. Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering affordable, flat-rate shipping, with no hidden fees, subscriptions, or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and schedule a pickup from Sendle, and their package can be picked up from their front door. Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the U.S. and Australia and is a Certified B-Corporation. The company was co-founded in Australia in 2015 by James Chin Moody and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and Sydney, Australia. Learn more at https://www.sendle.com/.

Media Contact

Julia Angelen Joy, Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

208.996.9844

SOURCE Ordoro