Ordoro Announces Bill of Materials Feature for Manufacturing

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordoro, a global leader in ecommerce logistics and operations, launches a Bill of Materials (BOM) feature, designed to allow businesses to identify and manage the raw materials needed to create a finished product and manage inventory. The Bill of Materials feature helps businesses identify the major phases of production from manufacturing and combining to building or repairing in order to complete a finished product.

Ordoro's BOM feature even supports multi-level BOMs for merchants with complex manufacturing workflows. Component products (products not for sale) can be created for manufacturing and internal management purposes.

"We are very excited to provide our customers with the Bill of Materials offering," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-Founder of Ordoro. "This new feature opens the door for more advanced manufacturing features and workflows — allowing us to support growing and enterprise-level merchants. Bill of Materials will streamline production and increase our inventory management functionality."

To create a Bill of Materials within Ordoro, your component and finished goods' SKUs must exist within Ordoro's platform. To create these products manually, Ordoro offers a single solution for businesses to select a Bill of Materials, identify components required to produce a finished product, identify the quantity, and manufacture beforehand.

Ordoro's Bill of Materials creates an efficient management system of inventory processing. Additionally, Ordoro offers a Manufacturing Order solution, which records what changes need to be made and what has already been made within the manufacturing process.

For more information, visit www.Ordoro.com .

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to helping thousands of online merchants manage their ecommerce logistics and operations across all of their channels, all in one place. Ordoro is designed to be an easy solution to complex problems — streamlining order processing for small to medium-sized ecommerce merchants. Our goal is to help these growing merchants operate like large-scale corporations, but at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at https://www.ordoro.com/

Media Contact

Jackie Dadas-Kraper | Taylor Gallagher

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

267-235-7383

SOURCE Ordoro