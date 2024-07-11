ORDRE Group Selects Alitheon® FeaturePrint® Technology to Bring Transparency, Traceability, and Trust to the Global Fashion Industry

Brands, Retailers and Resellers Can Now Leverage FeaturePrint No-Touch Serialization Technology Through ORDRE Group Authentique Platform

PARIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alitheon , the global leader in optical AI for no-touch serialization, today announced The ORDRE Group will leverage Alitheon's optical AI technology - FeaturePrint - as part of its groundbreaking digital application, Authentique , to authenticate luxury products throughout their full lifecycle, and provide return and warranty fraud protection. With over 50 issued patents, FeaturePrint serializes items, parts, and products with just a photo from a standard camera, without adding anything to the item or marking it in any way. Fashion brands, retailers, and resellers can now access FeaturePrint through the Authentique platform.

FeaturePrint was created to solve the global, multi trillion-dollar problem of counterfeit and gray market goods, untraceable items, and misidentification of physical products. With a standard industrial camera or mobile phone, FeaturePrint's algorithms convert the minute surface details of a physical item into a unique digital fingerprint that can be used to irrefutably identify the item. As with human fingerprints, each digital 'FeaturePrint' is unique, inherent, and persistent. This allows brands to use no-touch serialization and forego proxies and additives like tags, QR codes, and labels, all of which can be removed, manipulated, and counterfeited themselves. This powerful technology is used in a number of key industries including luxury goods, collectibles, art, precious metals, healthcare, government, and transportation, including automotive and aerospace.

This announcement comes at an inflection point for the fashion industry as the implementation of new regulations within Europe mandate the use of Digital Product Passports (DPPs) to foster complete provenance of products. As DPPs take hold in the region, FeaturePrint can be used as an objective irrefutable connector to link physical products with their digital identities. FeaturePrint's integration with Authentique will replace antiquated methods of traceability and verification that are based on proxies such as tags, QR codes, and NFC chips, which are susceptible to manipulation, removal, and counterfeiting.

"Incorporating Alitheon's FeaturePrint into our Authentique platform will create the final standard of traceability for those purchasing fashion and luxury goods," said Simon P. Lock, CEO and Founder of the ORDRE Group. "Our deep presence and understanding of the market, combined with Alitheon's superior technology, will enable our customers to tackle some of our industry's biggest challenges. Together, we are ushering in a new era where counterfeit goods, gray market products, and fraudulent returns will no longer be an issue."

The enhanced Authentique platform will enable customers to adhere at the highest level to the impending DPP regulations in the EU, which are bound to make their way into the United States and other parts of the globe long-term. Moreover, it enables transparency throughout the value chain.

"We developed FeaturePrint to enable a world in which transparency, traceability, and trust were achieved easily and simply with no more than a photo from a mobile phone," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. "Be it an aircraft engine part, a car brake pad, a pharmaceutical, or a luxury product, we as employees and consumers want to know that the item is what it should be - real, legal, and correct. Integrating FeaturePrint into Authentique now offers that trust to the fashion and luxury goods markets like never before."

About Alitheon

Alitheon ® is the leader in advanced optical AI and creator of FeaturePrint®, a patented system connecting the physical and digital worlds via a secure and immutable link. FeaturePrint digitizes for items and products, what fingerprints are for people – a unique identifier that doesn't require marking, modifying or adding anything to the item. Using just a camera, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identification and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects, avoiding counterfeits, eliminating parts' misidentification and minimizing the use of wrong products. FeaturePrint is currently used for numerous trace and authentication purposes across automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, medical equipment, precious metals, and luxury goods and collectibles.

About The ORDRE Group

Founded in 2014, The ORDRE Group is the leading fashion technology firm powering the business of fashion. The Group comprises three complimentary business units: ORDRE: B2B virtual showrooms for wholesale incorporating multi-brand platform ORDRE.com and custom showrooms ORDRE Meta. ORB360 Digital Imaging: Proprietary 360˚ view imaging technology developed specifically for the fashion industry. Services include 360 images and video, 2D and Ghost. Authentique: A groundbreaking B2C App with non-invasive authentication and digital ID technology for luxury products using blockchain and NFTs. Currently, the business has operations in Paris, London, New York, Milan, Sydney, LA, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Dubai. Key clients include: Louis Vuitton, The Row, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Michael Kors, Yohji Yamamoto, Thom Browne, Simone Rocha, Agent Provocateur, Victoria Beckham and more.

