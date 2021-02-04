Ordrslip Partners With DoorDash To Offer Restaurants On-Demand Delivery

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordrslip , a SaaS provider allowing restaurants to operate custom mobile apps, announces a partnership with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white label fulfillment platform, to give restaurants new, affordable delivery options directly from the mobile ordering app platform. Now eateries with mobile ordering applications from Ordrslip, can offer an on-demand delivery option to their customers using the DoorDash logistics network.

"This partnership gives restaurants a way to provide customers with a smooth mobile ordering experience and an easy delivery option, while maintaining the direct connection with customers via their own branded app," said Jordan Sanchez, Director of Revenue, Ordrslip. "Together, the Ordrslip and DoorDash offering provide restaurants with the digital tools to grow their business and retain as much revenue in-house as possible."

With the new DoorDash Drive integration, a restaurant's customers do not need to leave the mobile ordering app to order for delivery and restaurants can potentially save money by coordinating with DoorDash drivers through the app.

"With DoorDash Drive, DoorDash provides a way for restaurants of all sizes to offer delivery through their own channels, tapping into a nationwide fleet of Dashers and DoorDash's logistics technology," said Sagar Patel, Director of DoorDash Drive. "With dine-in remaining limited in many cities and states, we're excited to announce our integration with Ordrslip to give restaurants another way to establish their online presence and build their own branded online channel."

About Ordrslip:

Ordrslip allows restaurants, concession stands and food trucks to operate custom smartphone apps, so they can meet the growing consumer demand for mobile ordering options. The subscription-based SaaS runs on iOS and Android smartphones, providing consumers access to their favorite restaurant's menu from anywhere. Ordrslip gives restaurants the ability to reduce cost, grow ticket yields, improve order accuracy, better manage rushes, reach customers anywhere and increase revenue. Ordrslip supports all of the most popular POS solutions. Learn more about Ordrslip at www.ordrslip.com .

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

