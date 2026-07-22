Ordway Launches AI-Powered Payments to End Manual Reconciliation for Modern Finance Teams

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordway, the finance platform for innovative business models, today announced the launch of Ordway Payments, a comprehensive payments solution designed to eliminate the costly and time-consuming reconciliation challenges that burden finance teams. Built as an extension of Ordway's order-to-revenue automation platform, Ordway Payments unifies billing and payments into a single, integrated application.

Ordway Payments

For years, finance organizations have struggled with the disconnect between billing systems and third-party payment processors. Lump-sum payouts are difficult to reconcile against individual invoices. Wire transfers and check payments require manual cash application. Refunds and adjustments force teams into separate consoles and fragmented workflows. The result is significant operational inefficiency, with teams spending days or even weeks each month manually reconciling transactions.

Ordway Payments directly addresses this "reconciliation mess" by automating the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle.

A True End-to-End Invoice-to-Cash Platform

Ordway Payments brings together:

Credit card and ACH processing for recurring billing

Dispute resolution, refunds, and exception processing

AI-powered cash application for payments, including wires and checks

At the core of the solution is AI-driven cash application technology that automatically matches incoming payments to outstanding invoices, regardless of source. The system is designed to handle complex real-world scenarios such as:

Lump-sum payments covering multiple invoices

Vague or incomplete transaction descriptors

Out-of-system payments that traditionally require manual intervention

The platform continuously improves through a self-learning model, in which manual corrections train the AI to improve future matching accuracy.

Built to Solve Customer Pain, Not Monetize Processing Fees

While many payment providers focus primarily on monetizing interchange fees from processing transactions, Ordway's approach centers on solving operational pain points for finance teams. By bundling billing, payments, reconciliation, and cash application into a single unified system, Ordway removes friction from the financial close process and frees teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than on manual matching tasks.

"Ordway Payments is a natural extension of our order-to-revenue automation journey," said Sameer Gulati, Founder and CEO of Ordway. "Our customers told us they didn't want another disconnected payment tool. They wanted a unified experience that eliminates reconciliation work entirely. That's exactly what we built."

The launch of Ordway Payments reflects direct customer demand for a seamless billing and payments experience. As companies increasingly adopt usage-based pricing and more complex monetization models, the need for integrated financial infrastructure has never been greater. Ordway Payments positions finance teams to scale without adding operational overhead.

About Ordway

Ordway is a billing and revenue management platform designed for today's innovative, technology-centric business models, including AI, SaaS, cloud, marketplaces, and subscriptions. With Ordway, you can automate billing, revenue recognition, and investor reporting for recurring revenue models based on subscriptions or usage-based pricing. To learn more visit www.ordwaylabs.com

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

Silver Telegram

949-295-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE Ordway