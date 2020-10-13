Orea Commences Drilling at the Maripa Gold Project, French Guiana, France

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea" or the "Company") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FRA: 3CG) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling operations at the Maripa gold project ("Maripa") located in French Guiana, France.

A first drill program by Orea at Maripa has commenced to investigate the promising Filon Dron and subsidiary gold mineralized shear zones;





A work declaration for 5,000 meters of core drilling was approved by the State services and an initial program of 2,530 meters in 17 holes was prioritized for 2020; and





Maripa is located along a paved national road that provides for easy access and simple logistics for development.

The promising Filon Dron prospect is one of the five partially drill-defined gold zones at Maripa. Filon Dron is located in the central part of Maripa centred over a 2,800 meter by 800 to 1,100 meter gold-in-soil anomaly straddling a faulted contact between volcanic assemblages and younger pull-apart basin sediments, marking a regional deformation corridor known as the Northern Guiana Trough (NGT) extending west into neighboring Suriname. The geological setting at Maripa is similar to the Rosebel gold mine (15.2 Moz gold) in Suriname.

The initial discovery drill program at Filon Dron, consisting of 7 shallow core holes carried-out by IAMGOLD Corporation in 2006, was limited to a 400 meter by 200 meter area of the extensive gold-in-soil anomaly. Two (2) of the 7 cored holes returned important gold mineralized intersections within the surface weathered saprolite layer of 2.45 g/t gold over 25.5 meters, including 3.17 g/t gold over 13.5 meters (MAR-06-007), and 4.18 g/t gold over 36.0 meters, including 7.17 g/t gold over 18.0 meters (MAR-06-008), defining a wide veined and gold mineralized shear zone striking north-northwest, parallel to the local stratigraphic and structural trends. Several other subparallel gold mineralized structures untested by drilling are interpreted from the surface geochemical data.

Prospecting by Orea in 2019 and 2020 led to the discovery of 3 additional shear-hosted vein systems exposed by artisanal mine workings (Sites #1, #4 and #5) in proximity to Filon Dron. Select samples of quartz veins and wallrock collected from the artisanal mine workings and ore stockpiles returned high-grade gold values at all 3 prospects, including: 5.84, 11.45 and 86.80 g/t gold at Site #1; 6.36, 6.60, 9.70, 11.08, 13.07 and 15.22 g/t gold at Site #4; and 38.87 g/t gold at Site #5 (see Orea's news release dated September 26, 2019, November 26, 2019 and May 12, 2020).

Details of the initial 17-hole (2,530 m) program is given below. Refer to the following links and table to view the Filon Dron drill hole location and targeting:

Maripa Project Location: www.oreamining.com/i/nr/2020-10-13-map-maripa.pdf

Filon Dron Drill Hole Location: www.oreamining.com/i/nr/2020-10-13-map-filondron.pdf

Hole # Length

(m) Az Dip Target MAR-20-011 100 245 -45 Site #4 - Beneath artisanal mine shafts discovered in

2019. Select samples assayed up to 15.22 g/t gold. MAR-20-012 100 245 -45 Same as above. MAR-20-013 100 245 -45 Same as above. MAR-20-014 140 60 -45 Site #1 - Beneath artisanal mine shafts discovered in

2019. Select samples assayed up to 11.45 g/t gold. MAR-20-015 120 60 -55 Filon Dron - 100 m step out to the south from

intersection in hole MAR-06-008. MAR-20-016 150 60 -45 Site #1 - 300 m step out to the north beneath artisanal

mine shafts discovered in 2019. Select samples assayed

up to 86.8 g/t gold. MAR-20-017 120 60 -45 Filon Dron - Downdip extension of intersection in hole

MAR-06-008. MAR-20-018 150 60 -55 Filon Dron - Downdip extension of intersection in hole

MAR-06-007. MAR-20-019 110 60 -45 Filon Dron - 100 m step out to the north from

intersection in hole MAR-06-007. MAR-20-020 180 60 -45 Filon Dron - 200 m step out to the south from

intersection in hole MAR-06-008. MAR-20-021 170 60 -45 Filon Dron - 400 m step out to the south from

intersection in hole MAR-06-008. MAR-20-022 250 60 -45 Site #1 - 200 m step out to the south from hole MAR-20-

014. MAR-20-023 200 60 -45 Untested gold-in-soil anomaly. MAR-20-024 200 60 -45 Same as above. MAR-20-025 130 60 -45 Same as above. MAR-20-026 110 60 -45 Same as above. MAR-20-027 200 60 -45 North Extension prospect - Untested coincident gold-in-

soil and ground geophysical IP anomaly. Total 2,530







About Maripa

Orea entered into an agreement in July 2018 with IAMGOLD Corporation to acquire up to a 70% interest in Maripa. Maripa is located in eastern French Guiana along a paved national road, approximately 60 kilometers by road south of the capital city of Cayenne. The project is comprised of up to 5 contiguous exploration permits that cover an area of 120 square kilometers, namely the Changement, Maripa, Orapu, Crique Véoux and Maripa Sud-Est permits.

Past exploration at Maripa includes 134 core holes, for a total of 9,000 meters, which partially defined 5 broad gold zones; namely Changement, Filon Dron, Maripa Sud-Est, Rhyodacite and Filon Scieur. Drilling was limited to shallow depths within the oxidized saprolite layer with all 5 prospects returning drill hole intersections of economic interest with demonstrated potential for expansion and mineral resource delineation. Gold mineralization is associated with shear-tension quartz vein systems and vein stockworks localized along major fault zones marking a regional deformation corridor known as the Northern Guiana Trough (NGT).

Initial prospecting by Orea in 2019 and 2020 in the north half of Maripa led to the discovery of 5 new quartz-gold vein systems (Sites #1 to #5) with high-grade potential in the vicinity of the Changement and Filon Dron gold zones (see Orea's news release dated September 26, 2019, November 26, 2019 and May 12, 2020).

Qualified Person

Rock Lefrançois, President & Chief Executive Officer of Orea and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein, including verification of the data disclosed.

About Orea Mining

Orea Mining is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea Mining holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project. It is also advancing the Maripa gold exploration project.

For more about Orea Mining visit the company's website at www.oreamining.com.

