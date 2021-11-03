Oregon-Based Columbia Basin Bioscience Awarded ASTM's Global Cannabis Certification for Hemp and Cannabis Operators

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Center for Public Health & Safety (PH&S) and global standards organization ASTM International announced today that Oregon-based hemp producer Columbia Basin Bioscience (CBB) is the first extraction facility to be certified by ASTM's CANNQ/HEMPQ Certification Program, a program receiving input from state Attorneys General and law enforcement.

ASTM International's CANNQ/HEMPQ Certification Program is the first independent, Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) system and product safety certification for the cannabis and hemp industry. The program is managed by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), an affiliate of ASTM International, in partnership with The GMP Collective.

"We are proud to be the first hemp operator to receive this designation,'' said Alan Cleaver, CEO of CBB. "The certification advocates for the widespread adoption of sound manufacturing practices, something we have engineered into everything we do. This serves as a great framework for regulatory agencies to adopt in order to move this industry forward."

CBB is one of the country's largest vertically-integrated hemp operators, processing organic hemp on an unmatched industrial scale, and producing the highest quality CBD and CBG ingredients.

"CBB's value-added procedures will support safe and reliable cannabis products and processes," said Tricia Hock, director of certification operations, SEI. "It has never been more important to have a comprehensive program for cannabis and hemp organizations and businesses that supports consumer health and safety and verifies the adherence to best practices."

The certification program is open to cultivators, extractors, and producers, allowing industry stakeholders to:

Efficiently test cannabis flower samples using ASTM standards;

Leverage ASTM ' s Quality System GxP Certification Platform to track and manage data;

s Quality System GxP Certification Platform to track and manage data; Scientifically verify that participants products and facilities adhere to the strictest industry safety standards;

And, demonstrate participants commitment to consumer and patient health and safety;

The certification program is part of a broader collaborative initiative among ASTM International, the American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH), PH&S, and SEI.

About ASTM International: Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovate services to improve lives. Helping our world work better. Visit www.astmcannabis.org

About PH&S: Is a 501(c)(4) addressing the challenges facing law enforcement, regulators, cannabis investors & operators as well as financial institutions.

About CBB: Based in Hermiston, Ore., Columbia Basin Bioscience is a wholesale supplier redefining the standards of quality, transparency and certainty in the CBD industry, all at an unprecedented scale. Led by noted Oregon farmer and agronomist Alan Cleaver, Columbia Basin Bioscience's facilities consist of up to 2,000 acres of organic industrial hemp production, proprietary purpose-built dryers, a 168,000 square foot extraction facility, and a 25,000 square foot clean space for finished goods manufacturing.

