Oregon Cannabis Startup Pioneer Returns to KC for Second Round of 4 Cannabusiness Seminars

Tickets: $20 early-bird via EventBrite (share Facebook event link for chance to win a free hemp inhaler)

Free Promotional Tickets for TV/Radio: Contact Caitlin Kalihilihiokawai Maile, VP of Science and Technology, at "cmaile6" at gmail or 541-525-9117 for ticket reservation or to schedule an interview.

With the current medical marijuana proposal waiting on Missouri Senate approval, Missouri is an up-and-coming cannabis market. Mike hopes to prepare Missouri natives before more experienced West Cost money takes many opportunities away. Mike will give examples of his mistakes and successes in launching Oregon farms and startups, many of which will be detailed in his upcoming book (currently Amazon's #1 Ag Industry new Release), Weed Empire: A Trial Lawyer's Successes & Mistakes in Marijuana Startups (Cannabis Industry Secrets Book 1).

Mike is an experienced entrepreneur, having built several successful businesses from the ground up. He started his own law firm and worked on several high-profile cases before following his dreams of becoming a farmer.

Mike's seminars include his backstory on how he designed low-cost, high-volume outdoor auto-flower cannabis farms and how he came across the ground-breaking Mystabis CBD/THC inhaler, as well as discussing his and other startups within the cannabis industry.

Topics:

Current Missouri Legislative and Petition Update & Opinions by industry lobbyist Eapen Thampy

Farming, Harvesting, Drying

Legal concerns

Trade skills needed

Real estate zoning

Processing oil

SEC-compliant fundraising, business structure, etc.

Honu Xpress is a privately-held company in Oregon. Nothing in this release should be construed as a solicitation for investment; the company is not seeking capital from the public, nor is it registered by the SEC.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oregon-cannabis-startup-pioneer-returns-to-kc-for-second-round-of-4-cannabusiness-seminars-300638728.html

SOURCE Honu Xpress, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honuxpress.com

