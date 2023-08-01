Oregon College Savings Plan Empowers 17,000+ Oregon Kids to Achieve Higher Education Dreams

News provided by

Oregon College Savings Plan

01 Aug, 2023, 05:49 ET

The Oregon College Savings Plan celebrates the success of statewide community outreach programs Baby Grad and Kinder Grad

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon College Savings Plan (OCSP), a program of the Oregon State Treasury, is celebrating the success of its community outreach programs, Baby Grad and Kinder Grad. Launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively, these initiatives have been instrumental in encouraging Oregon families to begin saving for their children's educational futures by incentivizing them to open an OCSP account. Today, OCSP announced that these programs have collectively led to the opening of more than 17,000 accounts for Oregon children, with $146 million saved for higher education expenses.

Continue Reading

Baby Grad and Kinder Grad offer Oregon families a $25 incentive to sign up for an OCSP account before their child's first birthday or when their Kindergartner is 5 or 6 years old. By providing this financial encouragement, the programs aim to foster a culture of saving for higher education and empower families to plan ahead for their children's future success. The average account balance now stands at $8,548, highlighting the substantial progress families have made in building a strong financial foundation for their children's higher education aspirations.

Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read lauded the success of the programs, saying, "I am always thrilled when we can support more Oregon kids getting started on the way to achieving their educational aims. Baby Grad and Kinder Grad are unleashing all kinds of Oregon talent, and that's a good investment for everyone."

According to research by Washington University in St. Louis, students with a college savings account are 2.5 times more likely to go to college than those with nothing set aside, no matter the balance. Baby Grad and Kinder Grad were designed with these findings in mind and to encourage families to start saving early, giving their child's account more time to grow, tax-free. When a new OCSP account is opened for an Oregon Kindergartener, or an Oregon baby prior to their first birthday, $25 is automatically contributed to their account. Anyone can open the account, but only the first account to list the child as the beneficiary will receive the contribution.

"We believe in the power of small incentives to ignite big ambitions," said Ryan Mann, Executive Director for the Oregon Treasury Savings Network. "By offering a modest $25 incentive, we can nudge families towards the path of saving for education and training. But it's not about the money; it's about planting the seeds of possibility and empowering Oregon's kids to pursue their dreams."

The success of Baby Grad and Kinder Grad follows a year of strong performance for OCSP, which brought in more than $261 million in contributions to nearly 135,000 accounts from across the state, ending 2022 with $2.58 billion in assets under management.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored higher education savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be opened by just about anyone.

Contact: Kasey Krifka
[email protected]
503-431-7976

SOURCE Oregon College Savings Plan

Also from this source

Saving the Earth (and for College)--Oregonians Save $1M for Higher Education through Recycled Bottles and Cans

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.