Oregon Construction Defect Center Now Urges A Homeowner in Newer Subdivision Anywhere in Oregon To Call If the Builder Has Refused to Repair Their Leaking Roof or Doors-Windows

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Oregon Construction Defect Center, "We are urging a homeowner in a newer subdivision anywhere in Oregon to call us at 866-714-6466 if their home builder is now refusing to repair roof leaks, failed or defective windows and or doors that no longer close properly. Based on our experience, if a homeowner in a newer subdivision is experiencing an issue like water leaks involving their home's doors, windows or roofing, other homeowners in the same subdivision are probably having the same types of problems. Other issues could involve rotting or moldy fascia board or trim board around the home's exterior, improper exterior calking, or serious concrete slab cracks.

"We are especially focused on identifying homeowners who moved into a new home in a subdivision anywhere in Oregon within the last two years. If this sounds like you, please give us a call at 866-714-6466. If the problem is severe enough, we will try to get someone out to inspect it at no cost to you. The last thing we want to see happen to a homeowner in a newer subdivision or a townhouse community anywhere in Oregon--is for them to get stuck with a huge repair bill when they go to sell their home because of construction defects." http://Oregon.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Oregon Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners in Newer Subdivisions or Townhouses in Oregon If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

Water leaks due to improperly installed or defective siding.

Improperly installed windows that create water leaks or the windows are impossible to open or close.

Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks or difficulty opening and closing.

Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

Single family homes in newer subdivisions that now have mold because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that has resulted in water leaks and or mold.

The Oregon Construction Defect Center is urging homeowners in subdivisions or townhouse in Oregon not older than two years to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have construction defect issues that the home builder failed to fix, or now refuses to fix. Frequently, home builders offer a one-year warranty and then refuse to repair obvious construction defects after the homeowner has been in the home for more than twelve months. The group is urging a homeowner in a subdivision, or townhouse in Oregon to call them anytime if they have these types of issues.

The only catch is the home must be in a subdivision, or a multi-unit townhouse. The group's free services are available to homeowners in newer subdivisions throughout Oregon and is especially focused on newer subdivisions or townhouses in Portland, Happy Valley, Sandy, Salem, Eugene, Wilsonville, Dalles, Hillsboro, Bend, or Forest Grove. http://Oregon.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

One of the integral parts of construction defects in Oregon is wind driven rain events that cause waters leaks or roof leaks in a home if it has not been properly calked and sealed. http://www.oregonlive.com/weather/index.ssf/2018/03/portland_metro_thursday_weathe_89.html.

