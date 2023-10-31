Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) to utilize RayStation technology for radiation therapy planning

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

31 Oct, 2023, 12:09 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in the USA has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*.

OHSU has purchased RayStation for treatment planning which will be used with the Radixact system from Accuray. The center intends to implement adaptive therapy to acquire daily patient images and perform treatment adaptations such that the patient's treatment is optimized. OHSU and RaySearch consider this approach to precision medicine to be the future of radiation therapy.

Dr. John Bayouth, Vice Chair, Director of Physics and Chief Medical Physicist at OHSU says: "OHSU is building the organization's technological platforms for advanced radiation therapy. We are pleased to collaborate with industry leaders like RaySearch to help bring precision medicine from research to clinical use.  Adaptive therapy is the next obvious step toward delivering the right treatment every day for every patient. We are encouraged to be at the forefront of implementing these hardware and software innovations to improve patient care."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am greatly encouraged that OHSU will integrate RayStation with Radixact, marking another step forward in our commitment to advancing radiation technology. This collaboration broadens the availability of our innovative solutions, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for cancer patients."

The order was received and delivered in Q3, 2023.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the third quarter of 2023

Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 17, 2023, at ...

Baptist Health Lexington selects RayStation

RayStation will be used to treat patients at Baptist Health Lexington as well as Baptist Health Hamburg. It will be used to plan for a wide range of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.