Oregon House Telemedicine Bill 2508A Passes with ZoomCare Support

"Working in conjunction with the broader healthcare community to better serve patients, we at ZoomCare supported HB 2508A because it benefits Oregonians and removes several barriers to accessing telemedicine, promoting the continuation of a hybrid model of in-person and telemedicine care," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZoomCare. "This is the next big step in the healthcare industry, ensuring quality care for all patients during a pandemic and far beyond."

As demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has served as a mechanism to expand access to physical and behavioral health services to Oregonians. The bill requires Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to reimburse health services delivered via telemedicine if criteria are met, including reimbursing a provider at the same rate for a health service delivered in person. Additionally, applicable health plans are now required to reimburse providers at the same rate for a health service delivered in person or via telemedicine.

"We're pleased that this critical bill has passed and are appreciative of the bill's supporters," said Erik Vanderlip, MD MPH, Chief Medical Officer at ZoomCare. "Telemedicine care is an important mainstream care option to offer to those who want it, not just a nice-to-have addition. HB 2508A recognizes that and brings it to fruition for Oregonians."

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty, and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across 4 states. Our trusted professionals help you feel better, faster, with compassionate care, no-wait visits and on-site access to prescription medication. And our patients love us, with 19k reviewers rating us 4.8/5 stars. For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

