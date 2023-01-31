Oregon Oncology Specialists and House Rx Partner to Speed Access and Delivery of Life-Saving Cancer Medications

Cancer patients face delayed treatments from traditional specialty pharmacies due to red tape and systemic inefficiencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House Rx , the platform for medically integrated dispensing (MID) of specialty medications, and Oregon Oncology Specialists , today announced a partnership to speed cancer medication delivery. Using House Rx's MID model, which consists of both services and technology support, the community clinic will expedite filling cancer patients' specialty medication prescriptions across its statewide network, providing more comprehensive care and improving health outcomes .

Cancer treatment is plagued with inefficiencies that cause unnecessary suffering for patients, including medication delays and financial toxicity. Research shows that each month treatment is delayed for patients, the risk of death increases by roughly 10% . Despite this, access to specialty medications lags due to inefficient processes and harmful practices driven by misaligned incentives, including insurance denials, step therapy, delays in the availability of newly approved medications, and mail-order delivery requirements. Many patients lack the know-how to navigate the system on their own, or simply do not have the energy or support.

House Rx will augment the Oregon Oncology Specialists team, working directly with patients to fill prescribed medication by supporting activities such as benefits investigation, prior authorization, financial assistance and medication counseling. This reduces the burden on patients and their medical team and eliminates the back-and-forth communication typical of siloed medical and pharmacy care. Specialty clinics are increasingly adopting the medically integrated dispensing model to have more oversight, increase touchpoints with patients, and leverage the clinical expertise of pharmacists who not only increase patient safety, but also help to scale a clinic's medical staff. On top of improving access to medication, MID also minimizes waste and controls costs by adjusting medication prior to refills based on therapy change, dose change, or disease progression.

"With Oregon Oncology Specialists, we have an innovative partner that cares deeply about the people it treats as well as ensuring the best care possible," said Tesh Khullar , President and Co-Founder of House Rx. "By partnering with our team, Oregon Oncology Specialists will strengthen their ability to care for its patient population, in particular by accelerating specialty medication delivery and better connecting with patients to monitor their medication adherence."

As one of the largest physician-owned oncology practices in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon Oncology Specialists ensures that patients always have access to quality care across its four locations. Cancer care is extremely complex, and every type of cancer requires its own treatment plan based on factors including genetics, cancer stage, patient age, and cancer markers. By embracing new therapies and models, Oregon Oncology Specialists provides the most up-to-date, advanced treatments possible.

"We are always looking for new ways to improve patient care and outcomes. We encounter patients at their most difficult time and when they are most at-risk. With House Rx, we're not only helping our patients by reducing delays in starting treatment and quickly addressing medication side effects, but also looking out for their financial well being. This partnership will remove the layers of navigation traditionally involved with specialty pharmacy and will improve the care continuum for patients," said Erin Wylam, CEO at Oregon Oncology Specialists.

House Rx's partnership with Oregon Oncology Specialists follows recent deals with 12 other oncology and rheumatology clinics, as well as national oncology associations. House Rx currently has more than 200 providers across California, Washington, Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee in its network.

About House Rx

House Rx is a healthcare technology and services company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company partners with specialty clinics across the country to help community clinics offer medically integrated dispensing, bringing together clinical and pharmacy expertise to better serve patients, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.houserx.com .

About Oregon Oncology Specialists

Oregon Oncology Specialists is a physician-run practice that has been serving the needs of patients in the mid-Willamette Valley for more than 40 years. Today, Oregon Oncology Specialists is composed of 14 medical oncologists and 16 advanced practice providers who support its oncology service line, serving patients in four locations in Oregon (Salem, McMinnville, Silverton and Woodburn). For more information, visit: www.oregononcologyspecialists.com .

