Oregon Signs MOU with Jump Aero to Bring Life-Saving Service to the State, Indicates Need for up to 126 JA1 Pulse eVTOL Aircraft

News provided by

Jump Aero Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero, a California-based aircraft manufacturer building the world's fastest sustainable personal aircraft, and the Oregon Department of Aviation have begun outlining how to bring the life-saving potential of Jump Aero's JA1 Pulse Aircraft to the rural population of Oregon. The signed MOU adds Oregon to the growing list of jurisdictions – state and tribal governments – that are partnering with Jump Aero to determine how best to improve their emergency response capabilities with the JA1 Pulse.

The agreement notes that up to 126 JA1 Pulse aircraft will likely be needed to "ensure that a trained professional is on the scene as quickly as possible." Additionally, the MOU states that due to "large distances and challenging terrain" the current response time in more remote areas can be longer than the eight minutes that is desired as a standard of care, however, the JA1 Pulse Aircraft "can make a dramatic impact by helping save lives of Oregon residents and tourists."

The signed MOU is a significant step for Jump Aero towards realizing its mission of providing rapid medical first response coverage for as many individuals and regions as possible and is an indication of a commitment from the State of Oregon to continue to improves its level of emergency service for all of its residents. Kenji Sugahara, the Director of the Oregon Department of Aviation said: "We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Jump Aero as we explore providing rapid first response to our rural communities with the JA1 Pulse. We are excited to be bringing cutting edge solutions to Oregon residents which will positively impact their health and lives in such a dramatic way."

Jump Aero President and CEO Carl Dietrich added that "We are grateful to the Oregon Department of Aviation for their willingness to consider the JA1 Pulse in support of their commitment to reducing emergency response times and increasing survival rates in Oregon's rural communities. We are confident that the JA1 Pulse will be a critical life-saving tool in Oregon and look forward to working with first responders there and in the growing list of partner regions. This MOU and the work it represents is directly in line with Jump Aero's mission and we are excited to begin."

About Jump Aero

Jump Aero Incorporated is an advanced air mobility company with a mission to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to help save lives by reducing emergency response times in rural areas. Jump Aero is headquartered in Petaluma, California with satellite offices in Santa Paula, California and Chelsea, Massachusetts. More detail about Jump Aero and the JA1 Pulse aircraft is available at: www.jumpaero.com  

About the Oregon Department of Aviation (ODAV)

The Oregon Department of Aviation is an agency of the government of the U.S. state of Oregon chiefly responsible for matters relating to the continuing development of aviation as part of the state's transportation system, and the safety of its airways.

Media Contact:

Katerina Barilov

4084290087

[email protected]

SOURCE Jump Aero Inc.

Also from this source

Electro Ventures Orders 10 Jump Aero JA1 Pulse eVTOL Aircraft and Signs Partnership to Support Jump Aero Products in Asia Pacific

Electro Ventures, a Western Australian sustainable innovation holdings company with a portfolio of more than a dozen market-leading cleantech...

Jump Aero Electronic Parachute Improves eVTOL Failure Handling in Flight Test

Jump Aero Incorporated in partnership with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has completed a Phase II Small Business Technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Contracts

Image1

U.S. State Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.