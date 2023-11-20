Oregon State University-College of Agricultural Science wins Platinum MarCom Award for Advertising Strategy with Diversity in Action Magazine

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity in Action (DIA), the leading international publication promoting diversity and innovation in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), congratulates Oregon State University-College of Agricultural Science for winning a Platinum MarCom award for its Diversity in Action ad strategy.

The September/October issue of Diversity in Action magazine has healthcare advocate and educator Joel Bervell on the cover and one of eight ads in the MarCom Award-winning campaign for Oregon State University-College of Agricultural Science inside. The May/June issue of Diversity in Action magazine has impact investor Bing Cheng on the cover and one of eight ads in the MarCom Award-winning campaign for Oregon State University-College of Agricultural Science inside.

The campaign was designed entirely in-house by the Oregon State marketing team and ran in eight issues of Diversity in Action. Ads focused on the college's belief in the importance of advancing access to STEM fields for historically underrepresented communities, a vision shared by Diversity in Action. Individual ads highlighted topics such as women in science, opportunities for veterans, and other themes. One of the ads ran entirely in Spanish.

An international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals, MarCom Awards received more than 6,500 entries for the 2023 awards. According to the official press release, "MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and program ... Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry."

"Congratulations to our partners at OSU for being recognized with this prestigious honor," says Jordan Weiss, publisher and president of Diversity in Action. "We are incredibly appreciative of their faith in Diversity in Action for delivering an audience of engaged professionals and students who are interested in not only STEAM, but in innovation and diversity across all fields. We look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership in new and exciting ways in the future."

"In higher education, diversity and inclusion aren't just values—they are the keystones to building a stronger future. A future rooted in the shared belief that the path to discovery and innovation only happens when we embrace our differences, find common ground, and create space for historically underrepresented and marginalized voices to participate," said Dr. Staci Simonich, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University.

About Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences:

The College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University is on the front lines of addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges. We have more than 3,300 students, more than 900 faculty and, $101M in R&D expenditures, and 40 degree programs serving 225 commodities in Oregon. We bring insights gleaned from students and researchers representing all 50 states and more than 40 countries, aligned around the conviction that we can all make a difference in the world. From fisheries and marine mammal research to rangeland science and food innovation, we are a collaborative, pioneering, diverse college. At our core, we are proud of our 154-year-old land-grant legacy and remain committed to fulfilling accessible, high-quality education for Oregonians that connects research, teaching, and outreach to all corners of our state and beyond.

About Diversity in Action:

Diversity in Action is a digital and print publication dedicated to supporting and promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. We foster new ideas through articles representing diversity of thought, experience and perspective. We highlight individuals who identify as persons of color, those with disabilities, veterans, active military personnel, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. We also examine topics and profile people who bring a diverse array of views and who nurture innovation regardless of how they identify.

In six bimonthly issues and a fall special, Diversity in Action highlights students and professionals, corporations, universities, nonprofits and government agencies that are committed to advancing STEAM diversity.

Media Contact: Joanne Bloomstein: [email protected] - 973-985-2252

SOURCE Diversity in Action