Oregon Tool Publishes Inaugural ESG Impact Report

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon Tool, Inc., a global leader in precision cutting tools for the forestry, lawn and garden; farming, ranching and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing industries, today released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, marking a milestone in the company's commitment to transparency and sustainable growth.

The 2024 ESG Impact Report introduces Oregon Tool's t.r.e.e. Initiative (Tools, Responsibility, Environment, Engagement) – a framework for advancing ESG principles across their global operations. The report highlights progress to date while outlining a foundation to grow their ESG impact.

"At Oregon Tool, we believe true leadership begins with responsibility," said Terry Hames, Chief Executive Officer of Oregon Tool, Inc. "This inaugural report reflects our commitment to doing what's right for our people, our customers, and our communities."

Key highlights include:

  • Tools: Providing trusted, quality products supported by safety education, training, and disaster relief to help customers and communities succeed.
  • Responsibility: Strengthening governance and accountability through enhanced oversight, comprehensive Codes of Conduct, and compliance processes.
  • Environment: Advancing global sustainability by reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions and site-led projects that conserve resources and protect ecosystems.
  • Engagement: Supporting Team Members and communities through development, inclusion, safety, and volunteer initiatives that foster a culture of growth and impact.

The report also summarizes Oregon Tool's double materiality assessment, which engaged Team Members, customers, and suppliers to define priority ESG topics that shape the company's long-term strategy.

The full 2024 ESG Impact Report is available on their website here.

About Oregon Tool, Inc.

Oregon Tool, Inc. ("Oregon Tool") is a global, premium-branded, aftermarket-driven precision cutting-tool platform. The company's portfolio of brands specializes in professional grade precision cutting tools for forestry, lawn and garden; farming, ranching and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a multinational manufacturing and distribution footprint, Oregon Tool sells its products in more than 110 countries under the Oregon®, Woods®, ICS®, Pentruder®, Merit®, and Carlton® brands. The company is the world's #1 manufacturer of saw chain and guide bars for chainsaws and diamond saw chain for concrete and pipe, a leading manufacturer of agricultural tractor attachments, and the leading OEM supplier of first-fit and replacement parts. Learn more at www.oregontool.com.

Media Contact
Oregon Tool Communications
[email protected]

