Oregon Tool selects CIA Industrial to Decommission Key Stamping Facility

The auction is part of Oregon Tool's plan to close its manufacturing operations in Kansas City Mo. and has selected CIA Industrial & Myron Bowling to sell their remaining assets at the KC plant. The catalog will include a wide range of equipment, including:

(15+) AIDA Gap Frame Presses from 66 Ton to 220 Ton as New as 2019

$1M in Feed Equipment: Uncoilers, Straighteners & Servo-Feeders

in Feed Equipment: Uncoilers, Straighteners & Servo-Feeders (20+) Robots by ABB, Fanuc & Kuka as New as 2021

CNC Machinery: VMCs, HMCs & Mills

Complete Toolroom: Lathes, Drills, Grinders, Saws, Welders, Etc.

Mitsubishi 2400R EDM (New 2019)

Ovens, Furnaces, Washers, Blast Tumblers & More

Lab & Inspection Equipment by Instron, Mitutoyo, Struers & Others

Large Quantity Plant Support Assets, MRO, Raw Materials & More

"We are excited to work with CIA Industrial to decommission our Kansas City plant. Their team clearly has the knowledge & experience necessary to ensure a smooth process," said Dave Parrish, SVP at Oregon Tool.

"This is an impressive set of machinery to go on the market. I am hopeful that these machines will find a new home right here in the US and recreate jobs for the economy," says Ryan Luggen, Partner at CIA Industrial.

The online auction will take place over two days: Wednesday, December 4th and Thursday, December 5th, 2024. Interested bidders can visit www.cia-industrial.com for more info including a list of items for sale, photos, videos, payment options, removal terms and other additional conditions. For more information, please contact Ryan Luggen, [email protected].

About CIA Industrial, LLC:

CIA Industrial is a nationwide provider of asset disposition, auction and appraisal services. Founded in 1961, their team brings three generations of knowledge and expertise in assessing, valuing and auctioning industrial equipment. They work to help companies realize a maximum return on every item they sell through well-publicized auctions that afford numerous potential buyers an opportunity to purchase through competitive bidding. They also specialize in the liquidation, marketing, and sales of industrial assets across a variety of classes and sectors. Their clients range from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, lending institutions and government agencies, and span a variety of industrial markets.

SOURCE CIA Industrial, LLC