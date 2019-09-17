Oregon Undergraduates Now Eligible for a College Savings Match up to $40,000

SALEM, Ore., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, a new partnership between Oregon College Savings Plan and Willamette University will allow undergraduate students to double the impact of their college savings with a dollar-for-dollar match. The new Oregon Scholars program allows the Oregon College Savings Plan to partner with state colleges and universities to offer incentives to Oregonians saving for education.

Willamette University is the first school to take part in the Oregon Scholars program. As part of this inaugural partnership, Oregon residents admitted to Willamette University under the 'Willamette Savings Match' program will receive a match of the savings in their Oregon College Savings Plan account, up to $5,000 per semester, for up to eight semesters.

Students admitted to Willamette University as undergraduates who also meet other program criteria will qualify for the match. Criteria include graduating from an Oregon high school or home school, and having an active Oregon College Savings Plan account at least four years prior to enrollment. Future Oregon Scholars partner schools have some ability to customize their criteria.

"The Oregon Scholars program could be a game changer, helping families who are already saving for higher education while encouraging more Oregonians to start saving today," said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. "States can and should make it easier for everyone, especially low- and moderate-income families, to save for education and training after high school. When more kids are able to meet their educational goals with less student loan debt, that's good for everyone."

"As the first university established in the West in 1842, Willamette has a long history of preparing the next generation of civic-minded leaders, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers for Oregon, the nation and the world," said Willamette University President Stephen Thorsett. "This partnership honors that history and invests in Oregon's future, underscoring the University's mission and motto, 'Not Unto Ourselves Alone Are We Born.'"

"The Oregon Scholars program and our inaugural partnership with Willamette advance our commitment to finding ways to make a college education more accessible and affordable for all Oregon families," said Michael Parker, executive director for the Oregon Savings Network.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be used for expenses at any accredited, post-secondary institution. Please visit https://www.oregoncollegesavings.com or call 866-772-8464.

