SEATTLE, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a report on depression rates among all 50 states, and the impact of mental health care access on decreasing numbers.

QuoteWizard found that states which rated highly for mental health care access also saw significant decreases in depression from 2014 to 2018. Massachusetts had the second-best access to mental healthcare and saw a 16% decrease in depression rates over a five year period. On the opposite end, states with low ratings to mental health care access mostly saw increases in depression rates from 2014 to 2018.

Key findings:

States with high rate of access to mental health care saw decrease in depression rates.

Oregon , West Virginia and Maine have the highest rates of depression.

, and have the highest rates of depression. Alaska , Louisiana and Tennessee saw largest increase of depression.

, and saw largest increase of depression. New Mexico , Massachusetts and Connecticut saw the largest decrease of depression.

, and saw the largest decrease of depression. Hawaii , New Jersey and California have lowest rates of depression.

, and have lowest rates of depression. 17.3 million Americans living with depression.

Access to mental health care through insurance is a significant barrier for people with depression and mental illness.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-highest-depression-rates

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed Center for Disease Control (CDC) data to find the prevalence of depression in each state. We analyzed depression rates in each state over a period from 2014 to 2018 to find a five-year average in each state. Rankings 1 to 50 are based on the five-year average of depression rates. Prevalence of depression rates in each state are determined by people who have indicated a diagnosis of a form of depression. Also included is the percentage change in depression rates from 2014 to 2018 to show to increase and decrease of depression rates in each state. Access to mental healthcare rankings provided by Mental Health America to show direct correlation of how access to mental healthcare impacts the increase or decrease of depression rates.

Rank State Depression Rate % Change in Depression Rate Access Rank 1 Oregon 25.20% 9.17% 23 2 West Virginia 24.62% 12.71% 28 3 Maine 23.52% -3.80% 5 4 Arkansas 23.2% 4.65% 34 5 Kentucky 22.84% 0.42% 30 6 Oklahoma 22.70% 6.88% 38 7 Alabama 22.64% 12.68% 45 8 Vermont 22.64% -2.75% 1 9 Tennessee 22.36% 17.76% 41 10 Washington 22.22% 9.26% 24 11 Utah 21.98% 17.39% 37 12 Missouri 21.96% 2.30% 25 13 Michigan 21.74% 13.17% 14 14 Rhode Island 21.62% 0.97% 3 15 New Hampshire 21.54% -1.43% 9 16 Louisiana 20.76% 24.06% 40 17 Montana 20.58% 7.35% 27 18 Ohio 20.10% -4.31% 10 19 South Carolina 20.06% 0.00% 46 20 Indiana 20.06% -4.83% 21 21 Mississippi 19.86% 9.05% 47 22 Pennsylvania 19.62% 9.64% 12 23 New Mexico 19.60% -18.48% 20 24 Massachusetts 19.56% -16.59% 2 25 Kansas 19.24% 11.29% 42 26 North Carolina 19.16% 4.21% 43 27 Idaho 19.14% 0.00% 31 28 Wyoming 18.92% -5.79% 44 29 Minnesota 18.18% -3.30% 7 30 North Dakota 18.14% 13.29% 17 31 Nebraska 17.96% -2.26% 33 32 Wisconsin 17.92% 15.29% 6 33 Delaware 17.90% -7.65% 13 34 Iowa 17.88% -12.30% 4 35 Arizona 17.88% -10.70% 35 36 Colorado 17.58% -7.65% 16 37 Georgia 17.32% -6.56% 49 38 Connecticut 16.98% -15.30% 8 39 Virginia 16.92% -4.60% 36 40 Alaska 16.90% 29.49% 22 41 Illinois 16.80% 5.99% 19 42 South Dakota 16.42% -1.81% 29 43 Nevada 16.14% 0.64% 48 44 Maryland 16.12% -3.14% 11 45 Florida 15.92% -3.70% 39 46 Texas 15.28% 13.01% 50 47 New York 14.88% -5.03% 15 48 California 14.48% 15.79% 26 49 New Jersey 12.98% -11.94% 32 50 Hawaii 11.76% 17.76% 18

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to www.quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education, and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Jericka - jericka@lendingtreenews.com

Nathan - nathan@lendingtreenews.com

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com/

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/worst-states-for-speedy-drivers

SOURCE QuoteWizard