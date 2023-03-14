Oregon's 1st Virtual Reality Firearms Training Launches with Artemis-Liberation Collaboration

Immersive Virtual Reality Firearms Training Made Available to the General Public

REDMOND, Ore., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberation Firearms Training is celebrating the launch of its new facility on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm PST, open to the general public. Visitors can try out the new Orion VR Training System, a proprietary simulator developed by Artemis, in 30-minute and 1-hour private sessions available throughout the day by reservation.

From left to right: Kirk Glisson (LFT Instructor), Kavon Harvey (OTS Lead Developer). Each session includes a post-scenario debrief, letting users see a detailed replay analysis, ballistics examination, biometric tracking, & more.

Liberation Firearms Training and Artemis announced in February that the companies have entered into a partnership to use groundbreaking Virtual Reality (VR) firearms training available to the public in the Richmond, Oregon-based training center. The agreement brings together local instructors and industry change-makers to make firearms training safe, affordable, and cutting-edge. Liberation Firearms Training is a veteran-led team of instructors with a vision to create a safe, free, and empowered society.

Sandy Lieberman, CEO of Artemis, explains, "when we opened our doors in 2013, we used military & law enforcement grade simulators to provide firearms training. Not only were we using them for judgmental use of force, but we also used them for firearms Manipulation, safety, and situational awareness. As powerful of a tool as these simulators were, we learned that they had limitations, and because of those limitations, we decided to build our own simulators, and with that, we can now develop our own content, create the objectives in advance before we put it all together."

The Orion VR Training System was developed out of necessity to modify training tools to integrate with the training programs offered at the Artemis Defense Institute. Their three main objectives in development were to create an immersive environment that allowed for tactical applications in the real world, to make a product that's future-proof and reliable, make sure it was easy and intuitive enough to use so that even someone with zero computer experience could learn how to use it fairly quickly. The simulators provide instructors the ability and freedom to track and modify defensive strategies, techniques, and tactics that are current and relevant to the growing number of CCW holders and gun ownership in America.

