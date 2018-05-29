Oregon's Iconic Galaxy Wine Company to Join Wilson Daniels Wholesale

Galaxy Wine Company has introduced Oregon oenophiles to dynamic brands from all over the world since its creation in 1999. Following the closing of the acquisition, Galaxy Wine Company will continue to operate independently, as a sister company to Wilson Daniels Wholesale in New York, under the strategic leadership of Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "We're very proud to acquire Galaxy Wine Company, with its extraordinary team of wine professionals serving many storied brands," said Mr. Lombardo. Over the course of nearly two decades, Galaxy has garnered a reputation for offering high quality wines, knowledgeable staff and unrivaled customer service, bringing more than 400 producers from around the world to the state of Oregon. "At Wilson Daniels, our goal for the past 40 years has been to seek out and bring the finest wines in the world to the United States market, at Wilson Daniels Wholesale, our mission is the same, and Galaxy's founders and employees share that mission and our passion for fine wine."

Galaxy's Elsen and Liner echoed this sentiment. Both Mr. Elsen and Mr. Liner in a combined statement said:

"We are immensely proud to announce the acquisition of our company and thrilled to be part of the Wilson Daniels Wholesale family. This is a gratifying culmination to almost 20 years in the wine industry. Since our inception, our goals have been to deliver an unparalleled level of service, build an impeccable portfolio and represent our wines faithfully. Thanks to our employees, who will enjoy long-term stability and greater resources, we have succeeded. By drawing on Wilson Daniels' formidable experience, we can better meet the increasing demands of the marketplace and continue to grow and excel. We look forward contributing to Wilson Daniels Wholesale Company's continued achievements."

The acquisition of Galaxy Wine Company further extends the Underwood family's investment in fine wine distribution. "I'm committed to protecting the legacy of what Matt and Bob have built in Galaxy Wine Company. At the same time, I believe the focus and dedication that Wilson Daniels brings to fine wine is unparalleled, and we will continue to invest in expanding Wilson Daniels' distribution capability," says Chris Underwood, CEO of Young's Holdings.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the 2nd quarter of 2018, subject to usual and customary closing conditions.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most heralded wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury, family-owned producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Wilson Daniels Wholesale

Wilson Daniels Wholesale is a family-owned distributor representing the world's premium wines in New York, New Jersey and commencing October 1st in Connecticut. Wilson Daniels Wholesale partners with family-owned producers dedicated to crafting terroir-driven, expressive wines with natural methods. Wilson Daniels Wholesale values family, heritage, and wines of distinction. Headquartered in New York City, the company's offices and tasting room are located in Manhattan's historic and architecturally-rich Flatiron District.

About Galaxy Wine Company

Galaxy Wine Company is the third-largest wine wholesaler in a state renowned for a discerning collective palate. Since its inception in 1999 by industry veterans Matt Elsen and Bob Liner, Galaxy is proud to represent more than 400 distinguished producers introducing them to Oregon oenophiles both in retail and restaurants. Galaxy has garnered a reputation for the quality of the wines offered, the knowledgeable staff, and the unrivaled customer service.

