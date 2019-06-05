Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory Installs Themed Vending Machine Filled With Local Products

WEST LINN, Ore., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage Phoenix-area residents to escape the heat and book a fall trip to Oregon, Mt. Hood Territory is bringing the season to them.

Beginning June 22-23 at Arrowhead Towne Center, a Mt. Hood Territory themed vending machine will pop up at the first of two locations. The machine will be filled with Mt. Hood Territory inspired items from partners throughout the region – and all items are free.

There are a total of 18 Mt. Hood Territory goodies Arizonans could win when visiting the fall themed vending machine. Autumn hikes in the Clackamas Wilderness will take Arizonans to sights such as Pup Creek Falls. Fall is the perfect time to experience Mt. Hood Territory's many alpine lakes. Molalla River Recreation Area will lead Arizonans to Table Rock Wilderness. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Land Management.

Visitors can go to omht.us/win to get a unique 6-digit code. During regular mall hours, they will input the code into the vending machine to receive a random boxed item. Each box includes a special gift and a card with facts about how the item relates to Mt. Hood Territory. It also reminds Arizonans to visit mthoodterritory.com/fall and think about Mt. Hood Territory as they plan their next adventure.

The next weekend, June 29-30, the vending machine will be located at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Each weekend day the vending machine will include one grand prize (four total) during the pop-up events, which includes a trip to experience Mt. Hood Territory first-hand.

"We feel this is a fun and interactive way to show Phoenix area residents a sample of all the things Mt. Hood Territory offers," said Annie Austin, Global PR Manager. "Stop by and take home a little piece of The Territory. And maybe you'll be one of the lucky winners visiting this fall."

Boxes could include items such as a stuffed alpaca from Marquam Hill Ranch, a small racecar from World of Speed motorsports museum, an Oregon Trail-themed choose-your-own-trail book featuring more than 20 possible endings or goat milk lotion from Boring Goats. There are a total of 18 different items people could win.

In addition to the vending machine, the pop-up will include Mt. Hood Territory-themed snow cones featuring huckleberry, blackberry and lavender flavors and VR goggles for users to experience a variety of activities in 360 video.

For those who can't make it to one of the weekend pop-up events, the vending machine will also be displayed at Scottsdale Fashion Square June 24-28.

Complete vending machine schedule:

Arrowhead Towne Center

June 22-23 (pop-up event with a grand prize trip each day); Saturday, June 22 , 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ; Sunday, June 23 , 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Fashion Square

June 24-28 (vending machine only); Monday, June 24 – Friday, June 28 , 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

(vending machine only); – , – June 29-30 (pop-up event with a grand prize trip each day); Saturday, June 29 , 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ; Sunday, June 30 , 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information contact:

Casey Knopik, Regional PR Manager

503-742-5953

casey@mthoodterritory.com

