Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory Installs Themed Vending Machine Filled With Local Products
Campaign encourages Phoenix-area residents to visit mthoodterritory.com/fall and book a fall vacation to Mt. Hood - and four lucky people will win a trip.
Jun 05, 2019, 12:03 ET
WEST LINN, Ore., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage Phoenix-area residents to escape the heat and book a fall trip to Oregon, Mt. Hood Territory is bringing the season to them.
Beginning June 22-23 at Arrowhead Towne Center, a Mt. Hood Territory themed vending machine will pop up at the first of two locations. The machine will be filled with Mt. Hood Territory inspired items from partners throughout the region – and all items are free.
Visitors can go to omht.us/win to get a unique 6-digit code. During regular mall hours, they will input the code into the vending machine to receive a random boxed item. Each box includes a special gift and a card with facts about how the item relates to Mt. Hood Territory. It also reminds Arizonans to visit mthoodterritory.com/fall and think about Mt. Hood Territory as they plan their next adventure.
The next weekend, June 29-30, the vending machine will be located at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Each weekend day the vending machine will include one grand prize (four total) during the pop-up events, which includes a trip to experience Mt. Hood Territory first-hand.
"We feel this is a fun and interactive way to show Phoenix area residents a sample of all the things Mt. Hood Territory offers," said Annie Austin, Global PR Manager. "Stop by and take home a little piece of The Territory. And maybe you'll be one of the lucky winners visiting this fall."
Boxes could include items such as a stuffed alpaca from Marquam Hill Ranch, a small racecar from World of Speed motorsports museum, an Oregon Trail-themed choose-your-own-trail book featuring more than 20 possible endings or goat milk lotion from Boring Goats. There are a total of 18 different items people could win.
In addition to the vending machine, the pop-up will include Mt. Hood Territory-themed snow cones featuring huckleberry, blackberry and lavender flavors and VR goggles for users to experience a variety of activities in 360 video.
For those who can't make it to one of the weekend pop-up events, the vending machine will also be displayed at Scottsdale Fashion Square June 24-28.
Complete vending machine schedule:
Arrowhead Towne Center
- June 22-23 (pop-up event with a grand prize trip each day); Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Scottsdale Fashion Square
- June 24-28 (vending machine only); Monday, June 24 – Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- June 29-30 (pop-up event with a grand prize trip each day); Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For more information contact:
Casey Knopik, Regional PR Manager
503-742-5953
casey@mthoodterritory.com
