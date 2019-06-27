Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory Installs Themed Vending Machine Filled With Local Products for a Second Weekend

WEST LINN, Ore., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory is back in Phoenix for a second and final weekend with a special campaign for local residents, encouraging them to escape the heat and book a fall trip to Mt. Hood Territory.

On June 29-30, at Scottsdale Fashion Square, a Mt. Hood Territory themed vending machine will be filled with items inspired from businesses throughout the region—and all items are free. Each weekend day, the vending machine will also include one grand prize (two total), which includes a trip to experience Mt. Hood Territory firsthand.

This Arizona family opened their Mt. Hood Territory vending machine prize box to find a golden ticket worth a trip to Mt. Hood Territory.

Last weekend the vending machine was at Arrowhead Towne Center, where guests were surprised with these special gifts, and two lucky visitors won trips to Mt. Hood Territory.

To participate, visitors may go to omht.us/win and get a unique six-digit code. During regular mall hours, they will input the code into the vending machine to receive a random boxed item while supplies last. Each box includes a special gift and a card with facts about how the item relates to Mt. Hood Territory. It also reminds Arizonans to visit mthoodterritory.com/fall and think about Mt. Hood Territory as they plan their next adventure.

"We feel this is a fun and interactive way to show Phoenix area residents a sample of all the things Mt. Hood Territory offers," said Annie Austin, Global PR Manager. "Stop by and take home a little piece of The Territory. And maybe you'll be one of the lucky winners visiting this fall."

Boxes include items such as a stuffed alpaca from Marquam Hill Ranch, a small racecar from World of Speed motorsports museum, an Oregon Trail-themed choose-your-own-trail book, featuring more than 20 possible endings, or goat milk lotion from Boring Goats. There are a total of 18 different items people could win.

In addition to the vending machine, the pop-up will include Mt. Hood Territory-themed snow cones, featuring wild cherry, blueberry, blackberry and strawberry flavors and VR goggles for users to experience a variety of activities in 360 videos.

Complete vending machine schedule at Scottsdale Fashion Square:

June 24-28 (vending machine only), 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(vending machine only), June 29-30 (pop-up event with a grand prize trip each day), 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday , June 29 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday , June 30

For more information contact:

Casey Knopik, Regional PR Manager

503-742-5953, casey@mthoodterritory.com

