Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory Offers Major Travel Deals on Tuesday, January 28, Honoring National Plan for Vacation Day

WEST LINN, Ore., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Plan for Vacation, Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory is offering deals on mountain cabins and resorts, farm stays, guided wine tours, electric boat rentals and more for one day only on January 28. Most discounts offer 20%-25% off and all are available at https://omht.us/plan.

Over half of American workers (55%) failed to use all their time off last year. That equates to 768 million unused vacation days in 2018.

Willamette Falls and Mt. Hood taken from the West Linn side of Willamette River looking east toward Oregon City from the I-205 North viewpoint.

"Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage Americans to take their well-deserved time off," said Clackamas County Tourism & Cultural Affairs communications manager Jarrod Lyman. "And what better way to take a day than to travel? By committing to planning early in the year on January 28, Americans can give themselves something to look forward to, and Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory has some great ideas — and savings — to help you plan your perfect getaway."

Using vacation days to travel could also improve the U.S. economy, create American jobs and have a positive impact on health and overall wellbeing. If Americans used all their time off to travel, the economy could see a boost of $151.5 billion in travel spending and an additional two million U.S. jobs.

National Plan for Vacation Day takes place during the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the rest of the year. U.S. Travel Association is the instrumental partner in rallying the industry around this nationwide event.

About Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory

Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory is the official destination marketing organization for Clackamas County, Oregon, and is responsible for developing and promoting tourism throughout the County. Mt. Hood Territory works to increase the number of new and repeat visitors to strengthen the local economy. For more information, visit www.mthoodterritory.com.

For more information contact:

Annie Austin, PR Manager

503-473-6545, annie@mthoodterritory.com

Willamette Falls and Mt. Hood in Mt. Hood Territory

