Oregrown™ Expands, Opening New Retail Flagship in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregrown will open its newest and largest store in the heart of Portland, Oregon, on December 20th, 2019. Located at 111 NE 12th Avenue, the Portland Flagship is Oregrown's first store to open in Portland and second store to open statewide since first launching its award-winning dispensary and lifestyle brand in Bend, Oregon, in 2015.

Cannabis customers and patients in Portland will now have a beautiful, dedicated space to discover new products and interact with the renowned Oregrown retail experience.

"This store is a dedication to the vibrant and creative spirit of Portland. Our customers and patients are our core focus and we designed this special experience just for them," said Christina Hadar, Oregrown's Co-Founder, President of Retail, and Chief Brand Officer. Hadar was born-and-raised in Portland and cites developing this new store as one of her crowning accomplishments. "Opening this store is deeply meaningful to us and symbolic of our love of Oregon."

The Portland Oregrown Flagship Store design represents the connection between Oregrown's Bend headquarters and the city of Portland, seamlessly merging Oregrown's down-to-earth roots and transcendent spirit.

Terra-cotta colored floors and stepped topographic seating are a nod to the red soil and mountainous terrain in Bend, and throughout Oregon — home to world-class rock climbing, mountain biking, and snowboarding. The seating allows for creative use of the space for events and group gatherings such as showings of Oregrown's outdoor films, while freestanding retail displays easily accommodate additional space for larger gatherings.

The store's earthen palette references the active, outdoor lifestyle that Oregrown represents and fosters while honoring the Oregon-based organic farming behind Oregrown's high-quality product. The floating shelving, cloud-like ceiling, and glowing branded moments speak to Oregrown's playful "Stay Lifted" motto. The brand's intent is to inspire transcendence of the human spirit — through its product and its support of an active, daring lifestyle.

In an innovative partnership with PAX Labs, a custom PAX "store-in-a-store" delivers a unique, world-class customer experience and elevates Portland's cannabis retail to new heights. Over the course of eighteen months, Oregrown and PAX worked together to develop an immersive experience featuring several state-of-the-art components, including custom personalized PAX Era engraving and a unique customer education platform centered around interactive smart display technology.

"We are thrilled to have this unique opportunity to have a PAX footprint inside the storefront of one of our valued brand partners," commented JJ O'Brien, Chief Strategy Officer, PAX Labs. "We look forward to the opportunity to educate consumers about our collective product line."

The Portland Flagship will feature Oregrown's coveted, organic flower, extracts, and concentrates, plus a wide variety of expertly curated cannabis products highlighting Oregon's finest producers. The store's grand opening will unveil several new product offerings including exclusive items from Oregrown's Fall/Winter 2020 clothing collection — the first time this collection will be made available to the public.

"We developed this store to represent the essence of the city, Oregon, the outdoors, and all this amazing plant has to offer," says Hadar. "Our teams are readying and eager to open the doors and begin welcoming customers."

The Portland Oregrown Flagship Store opens at 9am on December 20th. Hours of operation will be from 9am to 10pm, Monday through Sunday, with delivery available from 11am to 7pm.

Oregrown's Bend dispensary has been awarded Best Budtender (2019), Best Place to Work (2017), Bend's Best Place to Visit for First Dispensary Experience (2016), and Bend's Best Dispensary five years in a row (2015-2019).

About Oregrown

Oregrown is a standout among brands. As Oregon's premier farm-to-table cannabis company, the Oregrown team cultivates using organic methods and processes world-class products in the pursuit of unparalleled craftsmanship in every facet of their supply chain. As the first, exclusive Oregon producer for PAX Era, Oregrown's cultivation and extraction professionals craft several of the state's premiere dispensary products including their own lines of Oregrown flower, extracts, and concentrates. Oregrown's award winning dispensary located in downtown Bend, Oregon, an outdoor recreation destination and tourism capital of the Pacific Northwest, has been named Best Budtender (2019), Best Place to Work (2017), Bend's Best Place to Visit for First Dispensary Experience (2016), and Bend's Best Dispensary five years in a row (2015-2019).

Coming soon: Cannon Beach Retail (2020), and Eugene Retail (2020).

https://oregrown.com

