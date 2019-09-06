Oregrown™ Wins Award for Best Dispensary for Fifth Year in a Row; Also Wins Awards for Best Sales Associates and Best Place to Work

"This year's award was an important win for the Oregrown family," says Oregrown co-founder and CEO Aviv Hadar. "The title of 'Best Dispensary' in the Source Weekly's annual Best of Bend contest is important to us. Every year the competition gets more intense." Hadar says. "At Oregrown, we put our heart and soul into everything we do. We continue to raise the bar for our industry because we care. We are grateful for the continued love and support from our community. Oregrown's success is owed to our faithful team, customers, partners and brand ambassadors. We've done this together. Thank you, Oregon!"

In addition to the prestigious "Best Dispensary" award, Oregrown also won first and second place in the Source Weekly's reader's poll for "Best Budtenders". Following through on the company's commitment to cannabis education, Retail Supervisor Hobey Weston came in First Place, with Lead Sales Associate Dusty Newman coming in Second Place.

"The main thing I love about working for Oregrown is the opportunity for growth in a career that I am passionate about. I started as a budtender back in early 2017. As my commitment to cannabis education grew, I set my sights on a supervisory/managerial role. Working with a rapidly expanding company motivates me to give my best every day," said Hobey Weston, Oregrown Supervisor. "My experience is that if you do good work here, you will get rewarded."

Commitment to the community is also a defining factor in Oregrown's recognition.

Oregrown sponsors community-centric projects such as park cleanups in partnership with the Downtown Bend Business Association, and Festival sponsorships including Winterfest, The Summer Fest, Bite of Bend and Oktoberfest. "Our team represents an emerging leadership trend in business: a renewed focus on accountability. We feel a responsibility to give back to our community, and we are consistently proud to be headline partners in community events," Hadar adds. "Because this is our home, we choose to invest in our own backyard." Oregrown also maintains a seat on the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Oregrown continues to innovate. Recently the company has introduced an Employee Stock Option/Incentive Plan Program, giving all Oregrown team-members an opportunity to call Oregrown their own. "We see ourselves as family. The employee-owned model is in direct alignment with our company vision and mission," Hadar concluded.

About Oregrown

Oregrown is an iconic cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. As Oregon's premier farm-to-table cannabis company, the Oregrown team operates four Flagship Retail locations, cultivates cannabis using organic methods and manufactures world-class products in the pursuit of unparalleled craftsmanship in every facet of their supply chain. As the first, exclusive Oregon producer for PAX Era, Oregrown's cultivation and extraction professionals craft several of the state's premium dispensary products including their own lines of Oregrown flower, extracts, vaporizers and concentrates. Oregrown's award-winning flagship dispensary, located in Oregon's recreation and tourism capitol Bend, has been named "Best Place to Work" (2017), "Bend's Best Place to Visit for First Dispensary Experience" (2016), and Bend's "Best Dispensary" five years in a row (2015-2019). The Cannon Beach Oregrown Flagship Retail Experience will be opening in the Fall of 2019, followed by the Portland Oregrown Flagship. For more information visit our website www.Oregrown.com. https://oregrown.com

