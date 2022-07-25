O'Rell "Ron" Williams, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MEQUON, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Rell "Ron" Williams, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his professional excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work with Ascension-Southeast Wisconsin.

A board-certified internal medicine physician with 14 years of experience in his field, Dr. Williams serves as a Regional Medical Director for the Ascension healthcare network, overseeing the operations at the Elmbrook and St. Joseph campuses in Milwaukee, WI. The doctor served as Vice President of Medical Affairs for St. Joseph's Hospital from 2019 to 2021 and as a Hospitalist treating patients within the Greater Milwaukee area for more than a decade.

As a person with a passion for helping others, Dr. Williams says he always wanted a career in which he could make a difference in the lives of others. Before entering the medical field, he served for 14 years as a firefighter with the City of Milwaukee. In pursuit of becoming a physician, Dr. Williams obtained a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1997. He earned a Medical Degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 2001 and completed an internal medicine residency at Aurora Health Care in 2004.

As a testament to his extensive medical training, Dr. Williams is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

In his spare time, Dr. Williams enjoys spending time with his two young daughters and playing the guitar. He also loves collecting comic books and tending to his muscle cars.

